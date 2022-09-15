ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jose Aldo's manager will 'tell him to retire' after UFC 283 homecoming in Brazil next year as he fears legendary ex-champion could 'suffer an injury late in his career that screws him for life'

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Jose Aldo could call time on his legendary UFC career next January, according to his manager.

The Brazilian is understood to be contemplating bowing out in his homeland on the UFC 283 card on January 21.

Aldo, 36, is entering his twilight years as a fighter and can still mix it with the very best, despite losing to Merab Dvalishvili back in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZEhj_0hwurGxr00
Jose Aldo (left) will be advised by his manager to retire after his next fight in January

The bantamweight is eyeing up a potential clash with fellow legend Dominic Cruz, although it remains to be seen whether the American will be interested.

Aldo's manager Andre Pederneiras told Combate: 'I’d tell him to stop. I think Aldo has already conquered a lot and it won’t be this last fight [against Dvalishvili] that will take away his legacy in the sport.

'My biggest fear with an athlete when he gets to a stage like that of being at the end is an injury that can screw the guy for the rest of his life.'

'If Aldo says, "I don't want any more", he won't go hungry at all. You will live well for the rest of your life. Him, the family and the children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRjVL_0hwurGxr00
Aldo was out-wrestled by Merab Dvalishvili in August, dropping his first fight in four

But Pederneiras believes Aldo's decision comes down to the kind of contract the UFC could offer, along with his desire to try and win back the belt.

'I think it depends on a lot,' he added. 'It depends on one last fight, it depends on a contract renewal, it depends on a lot.

'I see Aldo with every chance of being champion in the 61kg category and continuing a race for the title. Now, if there's going to be this motivation to keep doing this...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoTYt_0hwurGxr00
Aldo is a future Hall of Fame fighter and the 36-year-old is seen as a legend of the sport 

Aldo will be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all time having dominated the UFC featherweight division.

The major blotch on his copybook is the 13-second KO by Conor McGregor but he has since re-invented himself and thrived down a division.

He won three in a row before the latest defeat and must ask himself if he feels he can make a realistic run at the belt in the months and years ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Brendan Aaronson wants to 'be a legend' for Leeds after a super start to life in the Premier League under Jesse Marsch - and says 'getting the golf bug' has helped him settle in England

USMNT attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has vowed to become a 'legend' for Leeds United after a flying start to life in the Premier League under compatriot Jesse March's orders. The 21-year-old labelled as the 'Medford Messi' scored his first goal for the club in its 3-0 win over Chelsea in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tyrell Malacia plans to use Gary Neville's 'nice words' as fuel to aid his development... after the ex-Man United captain lauded the left-back's 'personality, fight and spirit' during Erik ten Hag's tumultuous start

In-form left-back Tyrell Malacia is keen to use praise from Manchester United legends such as Gary Neville to help fuel his development at Old Trafford. Malacia joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord for an initial fee of £12.9million this summer and has since become an important part of Erik ten Hag's first team plans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Merab Dvalishvili
Daily Mail

'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp

Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb

Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Steve Cooper's future at Nottingham Forest is up in the air with the manager yet to sign a new deal after tough start to the season... as a number of clubs in England and abroad monitor his status

Steve Cooper's status at Nottingham Forest is being monitored closely by a number of clubs in England and abroad, with the manager still to sign a new deal. Cooper did a remarkable job to lead Forest to promotion last season, after taking over exactly a year ago when the club were bottom of the Championship. His current deal expires at the end of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screws#Brazilian#American#Combate
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal record-breaker Ethan Nwaneri could be the next Phil Foden... as he heaps praise on the 15-year-old star's ability and consistency following his debut

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Arsenal record-breaker Ethan Nwaneri by claiming he could be the Gunners' answer to Man City star Phil Foden. Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday. At 15 years, 5 months,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's very happy that I'm on board here': New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi reveals he was welcomed by Pep Guardiola to the Premier League as the Italian looks to keep up the good work done by predecessor Graham Potter

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed yesterday he was welcomed to the Premier League by Pep Guardiola. Guardiola and De Zerbi share a mutual admiration after first meeting while the former was in charge of Bayern Munich. Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss De Zerbi, the only manager Brighton spoke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It is true that Chelsea wanted me... but I've come to the conclusion I'm in the best hands with Salzburg': Christoph Freund confirms he's TURNED DOWN the chance to become sporting director at Stamford Bridge... in a major blow to owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea have suffered another blow in their search for a sporting director after No 1 candidate Christoph Freund opted to stay at Red Bull Salzburg. The Blues were hopeful after talks with the Austrian, 45, who helped recruit stars including Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland to Salzburg. But Freund has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

We could have beaten Barcelona! Former England striker Peter Crouch believes Stoke could have 'turned over' Messi and Iniesta at the Britannia... as he revealed they would train on the pitch to 'cut it up' to upset the likes of Arsenal

Former England striker Peter Crouch has boldly claimed Stoke City would have fancied their chances against anyone at one stage during his time at the club - including the likes of Barcelona at the Britannia. The former England international made 261 appearances for the Potters and notched 61 goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bruno Guimaraes admits he'd 'prefer' to play higher up the pitch to help Newcastle break teams down... as he reveals Eddie Howe's side are 'disappointed' with their lack of goals and points tally this season

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that he would prefer to play in the more advanced role which brought five goals during his stunning introduction to the Premier League, admitting that Newcastle are struggling to break down opponents this season. The Brazilian - a £36million January arrival from Lyon - was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Footy club investigates Mad Monday 'blackface' team photo allegedly showing players dressing up as sport legends Michael Jordan and Usain Bolt

A Queensland footy club is under investigation after a Mad Monday 'blackface' team photo was posted online appearing to feature players dressed up as Michael Jordan and Usain Bolt. The image, which showed representatives from the Highfields Eagles Rugby League Club in Toowoomba, appeared on the club's Facebook page. Following...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

608K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy