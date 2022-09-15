ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Falcons put RB Damien Williams on injured reserve

Falcons running back Damien Williams, injured on the second drive of last weekend’s eventual loss to the Saints, has landed six days later on injured reserve. The Falcons announced the move on Saturday. Wilson already had been ruled out for Sunday with a rib injury. The Falcons did not...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Baltimore

Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday.The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.Worley has started 54 games in his NFL career, but only played in four last season for Detroit and Baltimore. Webb is a rookie out of the Citadel who was waived by the Ravens and then signed to their practice squad last month.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Saints Promote DT Christian Ringo To Active Roster

Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Raiders Sign WR Keelan Cole to Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have added wide receiver Keelan Cole to their active roster. Cole enters his sixth season in the NFL, first with the Silver and Black. He has previously made stops with the New York Jets. He originally spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah to active roster from practice squad

The Jets used their two allotted practice squad elevations this week on offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and tight end Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah is being elevated for the first time this season, while Hermanns is getting the call for the second time already. NFL rules this season state a team may elevate a practice squad player three times and be able to revert them back to the practice squad immediately after the game. After the third time, if a team wants to use a practice squad player on game day, they have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
NFL

