The Jets used their two allotted practice squad elevations this week on offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and tight end Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah is being elevated for the first time this season, while Hermanns is getting the call for the second time already. NFL rules this season state a team may elevate a practice squad player three times and be able to revert them back to the practice squad immediately after the game. After the third time, if a team wants to use a practice squad player on game day, they have to sign him to the 53-man roster.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO