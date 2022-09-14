CLEVELAND — Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas harkened back to the day he was drafted as he and the late Darrel “Pete” Brewster were inducted into the Browns Legends program at halftime of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. “Time to go fishing after the Browns get this win,” Thomas told the crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium. Wisconsin native Thomas did not go to New York for the 2007 NFL Draft, infamously electing to spending...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO