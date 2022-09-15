Jesse Powell death latest — You singer dies one day after turning 51 as fans remember his 90s hit songs

SUPERSTAR R&B singer Jesse Powell has died aged 51, his sister Tamara confirmed.

Best known for hits You and I Wasn’t With It, Powell's death was announced on Instagram by his sister on Wednesday morning.

Powell reportedly passed away "peacefully" at his home in Los Angeles.

However, a cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The R&B star turned 51 on September 12, just one day before he passed on September 13.

Powell produced four studio albums during his career and was the older brother of R&B singers Trina & Tamara.

Fans are sharing tributes to Powell on social media, with his number one hit, You, being referenced in many of the posts.

Read our Jesse Powell live blog below for the latest updates....

‘Even to this day I play his music’

The 1990s saw Powell working as a street promoter for MCA Records across the Midwest, according to Larry Jenkins, music director and disc jockey at WLTH radio in Gary. Powell was one of those artists.

“My job was to give away music CDs, cassette tapes and posters to anywhere there was a crowd,” Jenkins said, per the Chicago Tribune.

When Powell was in town, he claimed, people would contact him nonstop asking when he would be performing an in-store visit at one of the Chicago record stores and attempting to get his music.

“Even to this day I play his music on the 2 to 5 drive,” Jenkins said.

Iron Sheik remembers crooner

Former pro wrestler The Iron Sheik tweeted his respects to Jesse Powell, saying that he had “the voice of an angel.”

Recent release

On July 1, Jesse Powell released a single titled “Addison Walker” on Spotify.

The song is an instrumental track that runs just 58 seconds long.

'Love this song!!!'

One of the songs that Jesse Powell was most recognized for was his hit You.

Fans, since learning of his death, have been sharing clips of the song on Twitter.

One person tweeted: "RIP Jesse Powell! Loved this song!!!"

'You have inspired a young generation'

Twitter users continue to mourn the death of Jesse Powell, and tributes are still pouring in for the late artist.

One user wrote: "Wow what a lyricist and creator of a new generation. R.I.P Jesse Powell.

"You have inspired a young generation."

R&B duo Trina & Tamara

R&B singers Trina & Tamara were prominent in the 1990s.

The R&B songs Why'd You Come Here For? and Joanne were featured on their album.

They were once a part of the band Somethin' For The People, with whom they also had a Platinum-certified hit on the charts with the song My Love Is the Shhh.

The duo released an autobiography called The Sisterfriend Journey in 2017.

Tamara winning a Grammy

Tamara Powell recognized her work on Family Affair alongside John Legend, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt when she received the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Dr Dre, Boyz II Men, Fantasia, Kanye West, John Legend, Eminem, Will Smith, Lauryn Hill, Jermaine Dupri, and many others are among the artists with music credits.

Tamara currently oversees and finances branding efforts in addition to working in content production.

The humble beginnings of Jesse

Jesse Powell, a singer, was born in Gary, Indiana.

He grew up with his brother Jacob and sisters Tamara and Trina.

Before Jesse was signed to Silas Records in 1993, the family participated in regional talent events.

He completed work on his debut record three years later.

A short look into Jesse's career

Powell went on to record several more albums for MCA and Rivera Records.

His biggest hit was the ballad You, which displayed his four-octave range, but was ultimately transferred to his second album, 'Bout It.

His biggest hit, the song peaked at number two on the Billboard R&B Chart and number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to RadioFacts.

In around 2003, he left the music business.

Jesse's way up

With ballads like You and Gloria, Powell enjoyed success in the 1990s. Jesse was from Gary, Indiana, and he performed in local talent events in the late 80s and early 90s with his sisters Trina and Tamara.

The late Louis Silas noticed Jesse and signed him to his MCA imprint Silas Records.

The late Sam Salter and Laney Steward's song All I Need, from Powell's debut album, was moderately successful, according to RadioFacts.

Fans comparing Jesse Powell's death with losses in their life

Following the death of Jesse Powell, fans have been reacting on social media.

One particular user took to Twitter to say write that Powell's death has impacted him deeply, writing: "Yesterday’s reactions to the passing of Jesse Powell included how young he still was. I lost my Momma at 51.

"That was seven years ago. That moment never leaves my mind."

Powell was 51 years old at the time of his death.

'Rest in love, Jesse Powell'

Fans are still mourning the death of Jesse Powell after it was announced.

One Twitter user took to the platform to share a video of Jesse performing one of his songs on stage, and they captioned the post: "rest in love, Jesse Powell."

Unknown cause of death

The musician Jesse Powell passed away "peacefully" at home in California, according to the artist's family.

On Monday, his sister Tamara broke the tragic news.

The cause of death remains unknown, however.

Other albums by Jesse Powell

Jesse Powell released two more albums, JP (2001) and Jesse (2003).

Another potent yet underappreciated song, "If I," was the lead single from the previous album.

Jesse, his fourth and last album, was released in 2003.

After the release of his final album, the R&B legend maintained a quiet profile.

Jesse's most popular hit

You, a ballad from Jesse Powell's second album 'Bout It, was his signature tune.

You made your Billboard Hot 100 debut at position No. 14 the week of February 20, 1999, and ultimately peaked at position No. 10 on the coveted singles list, becoming Powell's first top 10 hit.

At the time of publication, it had approximately 13million streams on Spotify.

'I just really hope that I can reach people'

In an interview Powell gave to the Post-Tribune in 2004 to mark the release of his final studio album, Jesse, he said that he thought his childhood in Gary "definitely made me who I am."

Powell claimed that his goal when creating music was to please the audience.

“I just really hope that I can reach people — that at least one of the songs on the record is special to somebody, or it inspires someone in some way,’’ said the singer in the Post-Tribune interview. “I think that’s what music is all about.

“I just try to focus on making good music and being honest and true to the music and the art of music.’’

'He was loved by many'

In a statement released on Wednesday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince expressed his sympathy for Powell's demise, per the Chicago Tribune.

“Mr. Powell was a Gary native and an accomplished artist.

"His voice was rare, a phenom, and he was loved by many,” Prince said.

'Even to this day I play his music'

The 1990s saw Powell working as a street promoter for MCA Records across the Midwest, according to Larry Jenkins, music director and disc jockey at WLTH radio in Gary. Powell was one of those artists.

“My job was to give away music CDs, cassette tapes and posters to anywhere there was a crowd,” Jenkins said, per the Chicago Tribune.

When Powell was in town, he claimed, people would contact him nonstop asking when he would be performing an in-store visit at one of the Chicago record stores and attempting to get his music.

“Even to this day I play his music on the 2 to 5 drive,” Jenkins said.

When did Jesse Powell die?

Powell died on September 13, 2022, in his Los Angeles home.

Powell’s sister Tamara confirmed the news via Instagram to the fans he has left behind.

Iron Sheik remembers crooner

Former pro wrestler The Iron Sheik tweeted his respects to Jesse Powell, saying that he had “the voice of an angel.”

Four octaves

A review of Jesse Powell's third album notes that the singer had a four-octave vocal range, according to AllMusic.

That kind of range is rare in singers, as an average one is around three octaves.

Other famous vocalists that have boasted four octaves include Freddie Mercury, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera.

Jesse Powell was noticed at a talent show

Jesse Powell and his family performed at local talent shows.

In 1993, he was noticed in Kansas City by producer Carl Roland.

The R&B star was then signed to Silas Records by record executive Louil Silas.

Jesse inspired younger musicians

Current artists have taken to social media to share how the late musician impacted their own work.

Singer Elijah Blake tweeted that he “studied” Jesse’s songs.

“By far one of the greatest male singers to ever touch a mic.”

Jesse Powell was not married

Jesse Powell did not have any children.

The star also was not married.

There are no records to show he was dating anyone at the time of his death.

Jesse attended the Soul Train Awards in 2001

Jesse Powell attended the Annual Soul Train Awards on February 28, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Powell produced four studio albums during his career and was the older brother of R&B duo Trina & Tamara.

Hundreds of tributes flooded Twitter following the news of his passing.