wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
PWMania
Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?
A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: MJF Gets Engaged, But Fear Not Ladies – You Can Still Score
The “Salt of the Earth” is engaged! But fear not ladies – it doesn’t mean you can’t still score. MJF took to his Instagram page earlier today to announce that he’s now engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum. True to form, MJF captioned the photo with,
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List
This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Discusses Her Admiration For The Rock, Wanting To Follow In His Footsteps
During a recent appearance on the “Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast,” Sasha Banks discussed her admiration for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wanting to follow in his footsteps once her wrestling career comes to an end. Additionally, “The Boss” commented on getting the call to...
PWMania
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
411mania.com
AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes. * Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari...
Ricky Steamboat Making Return to the Ring
“The Dragon” will step into the ring for the first time in over 10 years on Nov. 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/17): JONAH And Kazuchika Okada On Opposite Teams
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held the latest night of its Burning Spirit Tour on September 17 from Ichiki Kushikino Gymnasium in Ichiki-Kushikino, Kagoshima, Japan. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/17) - Ryohei Oiwa def. Kosei Fujita. - House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO &...
ROH World Championship Match Set For 9/21 AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Updated Card
AEW has announced a major title match for the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite on September 21. On the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring and discussed the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Chris Jericho, who was on commentary, interrupted and stated that he's been a world champion seven times, but he's chasing his eighth reign. He noted that he has never held the ROH World Championship and challenged Castagnoli to a title match. The champion accepted and stated that he's been hoping to face Jericho.
Wardlow Joins Forces With Samoa Joe, Michael Cole Mentions PWG | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 16, 2022:. - Michael Cole referenced independent wrestling company Pro Wrestling Guerilla on commentary, as he noted that Sami Zayn and Ricochet faced each other there over a decade ago. He also announced that Erik is sidelined with a foot injury.
PWMania
Several People in AEW Upset About Kenny Omega’s Comments at “Mandatory” Talent Meeting
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting prior to the August 24th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. The following was noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com regarding what Omega said while the meeting was in session:. “Kenny Omega spoke and was the harshest towards the locker...
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Results (9/15): X-Division Title Match, Impact World Tag Team Titles Match, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling for September 15, 2022. Tonight's show will feature two title matches, OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) will be defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann, while "Speedball" Mike Bailey is set to defend his X-Division Title against Mascara Dorada.
