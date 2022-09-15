ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
ALBANY, NY
Yardbarker

AEW return update on Jeff Hardy

It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?

A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Tama Tonga
Person
Jay White
Person
Lance Archer
Person
Sammy Guevara
ewrestlingnews.com

Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
ALBANY, NY
Yardbarker

WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned

WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List

This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs Tv#Njpw#Combat#Aew Dynamite
Yardbarker

Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return

On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
WWE
PWMania

First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules

The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

ROH World Championship Match Set For 9/21 AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Updated Card

AEW has announced a major title match for the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite on September 21. On the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring and discussed the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Chris Jericho, who was on commentary, interrupted and stated that he's been a world champion seven times, but he's chasing his eighth reign. He noted that he has never held the ROH World Championship and challenged Castagnoli to a title match. The champion accepted and stated that he's been hoping to face Jericho.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Results (9/15): X-Division Title Match, Impact World Tag Team Titles Match, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling for September 15, 2022. Tonight's show will feature two title matches, OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) will be defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann, while "Speedball" Mike Bailey is set to defend his X-Division Title against Mascara Dorada.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy