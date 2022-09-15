AEW has announced a major title match for the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite on September 21. On the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring and discussed the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Chris Jericho, who was on commentary, interrupted and stated that he's been a world champion seven times, but he's chasing his eighth reign. He noted that he has never held the ROH World Championship and challenged Castagnoli to a title match. The champion accepted and stated that he's been hoping to face Jericho.

