During the latest "Foley is Pod" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall of Famer Foley said wrestlers need to take out high risks like the German suplex. "I'll probably take some criticism for this being the guy who did a lot of risky stuff, but you noticed there's no scar on my neck. You would think I would have been one of the first guys that would be in line for that surgery. I did not let people throw me backwards very often. There would be a time a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me, whether or not I wanted to go, but I generally had a plan B. I don't like German suplexes. I think that over time, they shorten careers and they destroy the quality of life, so people can attack me for that. Over time, it's gonna wear you out.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO