Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Taking A Break From Wrestling?
Over the last few years WWE has parted ways with a number of wrestlers including Lince Dorado. Since parting ways with WWE the former 24/7 Champion has been working on the independent scene, but it looks like he could be preparing to take a break from professional wrestling. Recently Lince...
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Returning to the Ring
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2010 for the Big Time Wrestling promotion in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 27. It was not announced at the time who is opponent will be. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion's last match took place in Florida Championship Wrestling (before it was rebooted as WWE's developmental territory NXT) where he teamed with his son Richie to beat The Dudebusters in Ft. Myers, Florida. His final televised match was at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in 2009 when he faced Chris Jericho.
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: MJF Gets Engaged, But Fear Not Ladies – You Can Still Score
The “Salt of the Earth” is engaged! But fear not ladies – it doesn’t mean you can’t still score. MJF took to his Instagram page earlier today to announce that he’s now engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum. True to form, MJF captioned the photo with,
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Says Sasha Banks & Naomi Have Been ‘Killing It’ During Their Time Away From WWE
WWE Superstar Bayley was a recent guest on the In The Kliq podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of a WWE RAW TV taping earlier this year. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sasha Banks and...
wrestlinginc.com
Lince Dorado Makes Announcement Regarding His Pro Wrestling Future
Former "WWE 205 Live" star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings. Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Discusses Her Admiration For The Rock, Wanting To Follow In His Footsteps
During a recent appearance on the “Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast,” Sasha Banks discussed her admiration for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wanting to follow in his footsteps once her wrestling career comes to an end. Additionally, “The Boss” commented on getting the call to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Chastises AEW Star Following Jon Moxley Dynamite Match
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" saw the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions and, when the dust settled, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson emerged as the winners, advancing to the finals. Moxley's match against Sammy Guevara didn't come without its fair share of controversy, as Guevara's real-life wife, Tay Melo, tried to stack the odds in Guevara's favor by delivering a low blow to Mox with her high heel boots. Though it would not ultimately deliver the victory to Guevara, it did provoke the ire of Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. The popular talk show and podcast host took to Twitter and sent a clear message to Melo, writing, "Let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband."
PWMania
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Logan Paul to Take on Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
It’s official. Logan Paul has secured the biggest wrestling match of his budding career. On Saturday, the WWE confirmed the YouTuber-turned-pro-wrestler will take on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. WWE Hall of Famer and COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the news during a press conference in Las Vegas, just a day after Logan challenged Reigns on SmackDown.
411mania.com
Anthony Henry Says CM Punk Was Nice To Him, Hasn’t Experienced Any Negativity In AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about his interaction with CM Punk in AEW and the backstage vibe of the company in general. Henry works as a enhancement talent for the company and usually teams with JD Drake as the Workhorsemen. Here are highlights:. On his interactions...
More On Bobby Fish Leaving AEW, His Heat With CM Punk
Bobby Fish's deal has not been renewed, and he's effectively done with All Elite Wrestling, as Fightful Select reported. Fish and AEW could not come to financial terms on a renewal of his deal, and the two parted ways. His tag team partner Kyle O'Reilly revealed he had neck surgery this year, which will put him on the shelf for quite some time. If O'Reilly had a neck fusion, that would delay Elite vs. Undisputed Era until the end of 2023 at the earliest.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints
With AEW at the center of interest after the outbursts both in front of and off-camera over the Labor Day weekend, Kevin Nash took the opportunity to weigh in on the events on his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc). AEW president Tony Khan was not shy about his frustrations at possibly being upstaged by WWE’s Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide happening so close to All Out’s PPV, but Nash disagreed with that perspective.
Mick Foley: The Triple H Regime Probably Won't Go Out Of Its Way To Beat People In Their Hometown
Mick Foley believes the days of WWE creative going out of their way to have Superstars come out on the losing end in front of a hometown crowd are a thing of the past. The Triple H-led WWE creative regime is still in its infancy but there have been notable efforts to move away from recognizable tropes of the Vince McMahon era. One of the oft-maligned tropes of the final days of Vince McMahon in charge of WWE creative is having Superstars lose or be embarrassed in front of their hometown audiences. Mick Foley believes that with Triple H in charge now, those days are over.
Yardbarker
WWE HOFer Mick Foley: I don't like German suplexes, they shorten careers and they destroy the quality of life
During the latest "Foley is Pod" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall of Famer Foley said wrestlers need to take out high risks like the German suplex. "I'll probably take some criticism for this being the guy who did a lot of risky stuff, but you noticed there's no scar on my neck. You would think I would have been one of the first guys that would be in line for that surgery. I did not let people throw me backwards very often. There would be a time a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me, whether or not I wanted to go, but I generally had a plan B. I don't like German suplexes. I think that over time, they shorten careers and they destroy the quality of life, so people can attack me for that. Over time, it's gonna wear you out.”
Comments / 0