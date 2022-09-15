ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carrollton, MD

Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office

By FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6F1Z_0hwufzog00

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage 21st century challenges at an IRS office in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Thursday.

Yellen said the agency plans to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives to vastly improve taxpayer service before the next filing season, using part of the money from a recent $80 billion infusion of funds from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Yellen gave her address against the backdrop of false narratives pushed by Republicans regarding the thousands of new IRS workers expected to be hired with the money under the new law approved last month. GOP representatives say the IRS will be targeting the taxes of working-class Americans with armed auditing agents.

She said she wanted to focus on giving the IRS the ability to digitize paper tax returns as well as answering phones that have been ringing off the hook.

This was Yellen's first visit to an IRS facility as treasury secretary. Her speech to several thousand employees also addressed the importance of their work at a pivotal time in the agency’s history.

“The Inflation Reduction Act finally provides the funding to transform the IRS into a 21st century agency,” she said. “For taxpayers, this means faster processing and faster refunds.”

Getting the agency increased funding was even recently considered a pipe dream, as administration officials have long talked about how IRS computer systems run on outdated technology and getting adequate customer service has turned into a cottage industry.

In Maryland, Yellen talked about updating computer systems to help automate the scanning of millions of individual paper returns into a digital copy by next filing season, bolstering enforcement on high-wealth taxpayers and companies, and hiring thousands more people to answer the phones.

“For too long, IRS Tax Assistance Centers have been massively understaffed and under-resourced. No longer," she said. "By next year, every single center will be fully staffed,” which will provide an estimated 2.7 million taxpayers with in-person assistance, she said.

Last month, shortly after the IRA funding was secured, Yellen directed the IRS to develop a plan within six months outlining how the tax agency will overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes. In part, the improvements are meant to “end the two-tiered tax system, where most Americans pay what they owe, but those at the top of the distribution often do not,” Yellen said in an August memo to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, whose term ends in November.

The White House said it has not yet chosen a successor for Rettig.

Yellen's speech comes as Republican lawmakers have distorted how the tax collection agency will spend the multi-billion dollar infusion of funds.

Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have tweeted false claims about how many workers the agency intends to hire.

During her speech, Yellen said “by hiring 5,000 additional customer service representatives,” by next tax season “we will also cut phone wait times in half — from an average wait of nearly 30 minutes during the 2022 filing season to less than 15 minutes.”

“Especially amid the recent rise in deeply unfair and dangerous misinformation and threats, there is nothing more important to me than for you to be able to safely carry out your critical job for the American people,” she said.

Responding to an increasing number of threats born of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle income taxpayers, the IRS announced last month that it was conducting a review of safety at its facilities.

Yellen is on a monthlong tour, which is part of a larger White House campaign, to highlight new laws intended to repair the economy, boost computer chip manufacturing, lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp the country’s infrastructure.

Yellen said she wants to restore fairness to the tax code by ensuring wealthy Americans and big corporations pay the taxes they owe. “In sum, high earners are paying far less than they owe,” she said.

“The tax gap – the amount of unpaid taxes – has grown to enormous levels. It’s estimated at $7 trillion over the next decade,” she said.

In her address, she also commended IRS employees for stepping up during the pandemic and helping to deliver Advance Child Tax Credits and three rounds of stimulus checks.

“While all the improvements won’t be done overnight,” she said, “taxpayers can expect to feel real differences during the next filing season.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

IRS plans to hire 5,000 customer service reps

The IRS will tap some of its new $80 billion in funding to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen telling CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes in an interview that the tax agency will be able to handle 85% of calls next year.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Carrollton, MD
City
Secretary, MD
New Carrollton, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Janet Yellen
outsidemagazine

Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Credit#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Treasury#Republicans#Gop#Americans
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Fortune

These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high

Workers who earn minimum wage in seven states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
VERMONT STATE
ABC News

ABC News

830K+
Followers
178K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy