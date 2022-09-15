ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash

By Nyle Smith
 5 days ago
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR return to Premier League action against Leicester City with a chip on their shoulder.

Two late Sporting Lisbon goals saw Spurs taste defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Tottenham tasted defeated for the first time this season at the hands of Sporting Credit: Getty
Leicester were humiliated by Brighton in their last Premier League fixture Credit: Rex

And incredibly, that was the first time the North London club's had lost all season.

However, Tottenham have a huge opportunity to immediately bounce back against struggling Leicester who are yet to register a win this campaign.

But the Foxes will be fresher of the two as Brendan Rodgers' haven't played since their 5-2 pummelling by Brighton on September 4.

What time does Tottenham vs Leicester kick off?

  • Tottenham Hotspur will take on Leicester City this Saturday, September 17.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm UK time.
  • The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the allocated arena for this match and it can host approximately 62,850 supporters.
  • Spurs cruised to a 3-1 win the last time these two met in May earlier on this year.

Team news

Antonio Conte would have been disappointed with the result against Sporting Lisbon.

But the Tottenham manager will be delighted to not have any fresh injury concerns for the Leicester encounter.

However, Lucas Moura's tendon problem is ongoing resulting in the attacker not being back until after the international break.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers should have a fresh side raring to go apart from long-term absentees Ricard Perreira and Ryan Bertrand.

Latest odds

  • Tottenham to win 40/85
  • Draw 18/5
  • Leicester to win 6/1

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication

