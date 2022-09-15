Teen Mom Briana DeJesus slammed for claiming she sets a ‘good example’ to daughters after Kailyn Lowry lawsuit

FANS have ripped into Briana DeJesus for claiming she's a good example for her two young daughters after taking Kailyn Lowry to court.

This summer the Teen Mom 2 star boasted that she won about $100K in the defamation lawsuit against her nemesis co-star - which she celebrated with an over-the-top party.

Briana claimed she sets a 'good example' for her kids Credit: MTV

She has incessantly bragged about her court win over Kailyn Credit: Youtube/ Nick Viall

Despite all the drama, Briana, 28, insists she sets a "good example" for her two kids Nova, 11, and Stella, five.

In a confessional filmed for the MTV show that was re-shared by the fan Instagram account @teenmomshaderoom_, she explained her reasoning.

"Now that this whole lawsuit is over and the party is over, I feel like I can finally get back to my regular life," she began.

"I honestly think that I set a good example for my kids. I show them that you should stand up for yourself and that you do have a voice."

Briana continued: "And you need to use it. And you need to learn how to fight back.

"And if there's someone out there that's constantly bullying you or trying to tear you down you should not let them get to you," she closed.

FAN BACKLASH

But fans were appalled by the statement, taking to the comments section to slam the Teen Mom for her behavior.

"Briana is straight trash," one wrote, while a second simply put 20 clown emojis.

"Girl and you still ain’t learned," another trolled while a fourth claimed: "The jokes write themselves."

"Chileeeee😂 if she dont .... u know what she keep saying she wants to get past this lawsuit but having a party to celebrate her win!#PETTYVILLE," another ripped.

"She can’t even have a storyline without having Kail in it. Lmao so sad and funny," another scathed.

"She did the same and is/was a bigger bully smh," a final reminded.

NASTY COURT BATTLE

Earlier this year, Briana was accused of making false comments about Kailyn Lowry, 30, physically abusing her ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry filed a lawsuit against her Teen Mom costar but a judge has since agreed to dismiss the case.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, the case was dismissed back in April in favor of the Florida native, as the judge found Kailyn's claims to be unfounded.

The judge agreed with Briana that Kailyn was required to give her notice that she was about to file the lawsuit, but she did not comply.

Briana has since vowed to fight for Kailyn to pay her $120,096.87 in attorney fees.

The reality star's lawyer Marc Randazza told The Sun at the time: "The anti-SLAPP law gives us the right to seek attorneys' fees, and we intend to get Ms. Soto every penny to which she is entitled."

Marc isn’t concerned over the lawyer change, as he told The Sun: “I anticipate an amicable resolution. I believe the war is over.”

AFTERMATH

Briana held a massive party in celebration of her "win", inviting other Teen Mom stars for a wild evening at her Florida home.

Then in early June, Briana shared a screenshot of her iPhone calendar schedule.

On the plan for the day the reality star had a 9 am entry reading: "Payday (100k)," and at 5 pm: "California (awards)."

The TV personality captioned her post: "Tomorrow will be a good day," with a laughing emoji.

"And I get to see some of my favorite people."

Ever since she has flaunted major purchases as a way to prove her success against Kailyn.

She threw a wild party to celebrate her victory