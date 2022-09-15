ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wabi.tv

St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
BANGOR, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Three Chilling Ghost Stories That Make This College the Most Haunted Campus in Maine

Sitting on the banks of Sebago Lake, the campus of St. Joseph's College in Standish is the picturesque model of small-college campus life in Maine. But on more than one occasion, ghost stories have inundated campus life and left some former students with eerie feelings in an otherwise quiet campus existence. What exactly is haunting them? It depends on what you believe.
STANDISH, ME
City
Portland, ME
City
Biddeford, ME
Local
Maine Education
Portland, ME
Education
Biddeford, ME
Education
wabi.tv

Governor Mills attending annual Blue Mass in Portland Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will attend the 2022 Blue Mass later this morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. It’s to honor the service and sacrifice of first responders in our state as well as pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty.
PORTLAND, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source. Bar Harbor. The Abbe Museum, Maine’s...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Early Portland building once in famed poet’s family sells off-market for $1.2M

A structure in Portland’s Deering Street Historic District that was once associated with the family of poet John Greenleaf Whittier sold off-market to a local investor. Andalina Properties LLC bought 743 Congress St. from DRE Management Inc. for $1.2 million. The property is a 7,305-square-foot, 10-unit, mixed-use building. The...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones

From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wgan.com

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman,...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
MAINE STATE

