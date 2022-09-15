Read full article on original website
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine Campus
The impact of Wells Dining closing and the university’s lack of transparency
When students came back to campus this fall, they learned that the Wells Dining Hall had been closed and the entire building was in the process of being transitioned into a conference center. However, many students didn’t know this until they stepped foot back onto the campus. Recorded in...
wabi.tv
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
WMTW
Paul LePage unveils Maine education plan with a parents bills of rights
Maine’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, seeking a return to the office he held for eight years, has unveiled his plan to improve public school education, and it begins with what he calls a Parents Bill of Rights. At a news conference in Augusta on Monday, LePage said school...
The Three Chilling Ghost Stories That Make This College the Most Haunted Campus in Maine
Sitting on the banks of Sebago Lake, the campus of St. Joseph's College in Standish is the picturesque model of small-college campus life in Maine. But on more than one occasion, ghost stories have inundated campus life and left some former students with eerie feelings in an otherwise quiet campus existence. What exactly is haunting them? It depends on what you believe.
wabi.tv
Governor Mills attending annual Blue Mass in Portland Sunday
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will attend the 2022 Blue Mass later this morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. It’s to honor the service and sacrifice of first responders in our state as well as pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source. Bar Harbor. The Abbe Museum, Maine’s...
mainebiz.biz
Early Portland building once in famed poet’s family sells off-market for $1.2M
A structure in Portland’s Deering Street Historic District that was once associated with the family of poet John Greenleaf Whittier sold off-market to a local investor. Andalina Properties LLC bought 743 Congress St. from DRE Management Inc. for $1.2 million. The property is a 7,305-square-foot, 10-unit, mixed-use building. The...
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
mainebiz.biz
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones
From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
WMTW
Portland Housing Authority tenants in three buildings complain of ongoing bug infestations
PORTLAND, Maine — As Portland Housing Authority works to address a bed bug infestation in Franklin Towers, residents from two other PHA properties, Solterra and Bayside Anchor, report ongoing bed bug and cockroach infestations. “Sleeping is very uncomfortable because you don't know when you're going to get bitten or...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
wgan.com
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
addictedtovacation.com
11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine
Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
WMTW
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experience
I've only been to Portland, Maine once, for a weekend. The city, and the state, had been on my to-see list for years. When spending a week in Boston, my friend and I jumped on the occasion, took a bus, and made our way to Portland.
wgan.com
Broken fence to blame for fatal accident on Scarborough cliff walk
A Georgia woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk in Scarborough has died. Police say 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell off the cliff walk around 10:30 a.m. Monday. She had been leaning on a fence when it broke. Gowens...
