With no names on the ballot, voters in Lexington county town write in new council member

COLUMBIA — Richland County has been quiet about firing its jail director last week, but questions remain in the air, even as his attorney promises to file a grievance. Richland County fired Tyrell Cato from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sept. 9, more than a month after learning he lost his last job in Kershaw County in May for alleged sexual misconduct.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO