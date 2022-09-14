With no names on the ballot, voters in Lexington county town write in new council member

Read full article on original website
Newberry City Council to enter modified lease agreement
NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted to terminate the current lease agreement related to downtown’s Astwood Park at a special meeting last week. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to terminate the current lease and enter in a modified new agreement.
abccolumbia.com
Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
The Post and Courier
SC Ethics Commission denies Lex-Rich 5 vice chair's request to expedite final hearing
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Ethics Commission denied a request Sept. 15 to expedite its final hearing on ethics charges against a Columbia-area school district vice chairman. Ken Loveless, the board vice chairman for Lexington-Richland School District Five, had sought to have his final hearing bumped up from February...
The Post and Courier
Questions remain after Richland County fires jail director
COLUMBIA — Richland County has been quiet about firing its jail director last week, but questions remain in the air, even as his attorney promises to file a grievance. Richland County fired Tyrell Cato from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sept. 9, more than a month after learning he lost his last job in Kershaw County in May for alleged sexual misconduct.
The Post and Courier
Most of a Spartanburg County town's police officers resigned. Here's why and what's next.
PACOLET — Most of the police department in Pacolet has resigned after what the former chief said were conflicts with town administrators. John Alexander resigned Sept. 14 as head of the department in the town of about 2,500 on the western edge of Spartanburg County. Three officers, including Lt....
The Post and Courier
Planners OK density increase for Weeping Willows subdivision between North Augusta, Clearwater
The Aiken County Planning Commission reconsidered Sept. 15 a request involving the plan for the Weeping Willows subdivision and approved it with contingencies. The vote was 5-0, with one member, Dennis Gmerek, abstaining. Chairman Grace Vance also didn’t vote. As a result of the Planning Commission’s action, the applicant,...
The Post and Courier
Edgefield County School District names teacher, employee of the year
The Edgefield County School District (ECSD) is thrilled to announce Merriwether Elementary School teacher Tiffany Burton as the school district’s Teacher of the Year, and Strom Thurmond High School special needs aide Hunter Wilson as the district’s Support Staff Employee of the Year. Each academic year, ECSD schools...
Oldest open FOIA case in S.C., perhaps U.S., filed in Newberry 2011
A lawsuit filed in Newberry 11 years ago has become the longest-ever Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case in South Carolina — and perhaps the longest state FOIA case in the nation. The FOIA promotes government transparency by giving citizens access to meetings and documents that reveal what public...
The Post and Courier
Multifamily affordable housing plan in Liberty Hill sparks tense debate
CHARLESTON — Despite pushback from the neighborhood, the city's Public Safety Committee passed a rezoning that would allow multifamily affordable housing units in Liberty Hill, a historic African American community increasingly facing gentrification. The matter, which involves installing affordable housing in a community trying to revitalize itself, drew tense...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
The Post and Courier
A lot of housing ... just not the right type? Making the case for affordable options in the CSRA
Editor's note: This article is the first in a two-part series addressing a gap in affordable housing in the Central Savannah River Area and possible solutions. The second article will examine how redevelopment and reinvestment can aid in growing cities. Housing. It’s going up everywhere. North Augusta alone in...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 19-25
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 19-25. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 594 Callaway Drive – $592,800. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood: Horse...
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re learning more about the rental increases for affordable housing units managed by Rent Haven. Roughly 100 people living within affordable housing complexes received a letter stating that their rent would go up by about $500 per month. One letter was emailed to our newsroom.
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
The Post and Courier
Edgefield County school teacher receives grant money, named Unsung Hero
An Edgefield County school teacher recently was named an Unsung Hero for her classroom work. Leigh Raines, a teacher at W.E. Parker Elementary School, received a $2,000 grant from Voya Financial. The education retirement plan firm awarded money to 50 teachers across the country. Raines was the only recipient from South Carolina.
$87-$181 rent increases for some public housing residents starting Oct. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority has approved an increase in their flat rate rents. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets Fair Market Rent each year, and in Columbia, the Public Housing Program sets flat rents at a minimum of 80% of the Fair Market Rent to charge residents.
