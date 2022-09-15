Chick’s Picks hopes Week 3 in the WPIAL goes better than her fantasy draft did

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner throws a pass during a preseason practice.

Welcome to Week 3.

Chick’s Picks participated in her annual fantasy football draft this past weekend. To commemorate the event, Chick’s Picks hosted a draft party at her home. As the other team managers gathered around the table, laptops humming, the draft was set to begin. Chick’s Picks logged her trusty crystal ball onto her Wi-Fi network and was ready to build her fantasy football empire.

As the draft order was announced, Chick’s Picks was thrilled to see that she had received the first overall pick. Her plan was already falling in to place. Then, just as Chick’s Picks made the move to draft her star player, she realized that her trusty crystal ball had been disconnected from the Wi-Fi network. Panicked, Chick’s Picks hastily attempted to reconnect in time to make her pick but discovered that her network’s bandwidth was not great enough to support her trusty crystal ball.

So, the remainder of Chick’s Picks’ team was selected via autodraft. Knowing that the fantasy football algorithm could not possibly be as wise as her crystal ball, it came as no surprise to Chick’s Picks when she received her draft report card with a measly C+ grade.

Chick’s Picks can only hope that this week’s predictions are graded better than her fantasy football draft.

Class 6A

No. 4 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (1-2) at No. 1 Central Catholic Vikings (2-1)

The Blue Devils take on the top-ranked Vikings in a Friday night showdown. Mt. Lebanon picked up its first win of the year last week, 40-9 over Moon, after starting the season with back-to-back losses to Gateway and Bethel Park. Central Catholic picked up its second win, holding off Bethel Park, 31-22. … The Blue Devils rely on quarterback David Shields at the helm. Shields has thrown for 330 yards and four touchdowns on the year. The Vikings’ balanced offensive attack is captained by quarterback Payton Wehner, who has thrown for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Amari Shields has racked up 297 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Central. The Vikings have been outscored by their first three opponents, 86-76, but don’t let that fool you. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Vikings’ tough early season schedule will carry them in this one. … Central Catholic over Mt. Lebanon

Class 6A vs. 5A nonconference

Class 6A No. 5 Seneca Valley Raiders (1-2) at Class 5A No. 5 Pine-Richland Rams (1-2)

Pine-Richland plays host to Class 6A No. 5-ranked Seneca Valley in nonconference action Friday night. The Rams fell just short to Penn Hills last week, 33-28, while the Raiders picked up their second straight loss, 33-21, to Canon-McMillan. … Pine-Richland quarterback Kanan Huffman has thrown for 177 yards and one touchdown on the year. Ryan Palmieri leads the Rams’ running game with 252 yards and three scores. Seneca Valley is led by veteran quarterback Graham Hancox, who has thrown for 613 yards and five touchdowns on the year. Wyatt Cover has picked up 240 rushing yards and one touchdown for the Raiders. When these two met last season, the Raiders edged the Rams, 24-20. Chick’s Picks predicts that the home team gets some revenge this time around. … Pine-Richland over Seneca Valley

Class 4A

No. 2 McKeesport Tigers (3-0) at Laurel Highlands Mustangs (2-1)

The Tigers hit the road to take on the Mustangs in Big Seven Conference action Friday night. McKeesport remained perfect last week with a 14-6 win over Belle Vernon, Class 3A’s top-ranked team. Laurel Highlands rolled over Kiski Area, 37-7. The Mustangs’ only loss this season came to Belle Vernon, 41-20, in Week 1. … The Tigers are led by one of the top rushers in the WPIAL in Bobbie Boyd, who has racked up 439 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. The Mustangs are led by dual-threat quarterback Rodney Gallagher, a Division I prospect, who has passed for 394 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards and two scores. When these two met last season, the Tigers rolled to a 42-7 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a much closer contest this time around, but still the same result. … McKeesport over Laurel Highlands

Class 5A vs 3A nonconference

Class 5A No. 3 Penn-Trafford Warriors (2-1) at Class 3A No. 1 Belle Vernon Leopards (1-1)

The Leopards welcome the Warriors on Friday night in a nonconference battle between two of the WPIAL’s top-ranked teams. Belle Vernon looks to rebound after picking up its first loss of the season last week to McKeesport, 14-6. Penn-Trafford rolled over Woodland Hills, 48-14. … The Leopards are led by quarterback Braden Laux’s 210 passing yards and one touchdown. The Warriors are averaging 30 points per game behind quarterback Conlan Greene, who has thrown for 581 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another 136 yards and three scores. When these two met last season, Belle Vernon handed Penn-Trafford its first loss of the year, 27-7. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Warriors take back a win this time around. … Penn-Trafford over Belle Vernon

Class 2A

Neshannock Lancers (3-0) at Western Beaver Golden Beavers (3-0)

Neshannock and Western Beaver face off in a battle of Midwestern Conference unbeatens Saturday afternoon. The Lancers knocked off Ambridge last week, 40-34, while the Golden Beavers rolled over Hopewell, 36-21. … Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff has thrown for 209 yards and one touchdown and rushed for a near-WPIAL best 629 yards and five scores. Western Beaver’s Xander LeFebvre has thrown for 445 yards and six touchdowns. Tyson Florence heads the Golden Beavers’ ground game with 288 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Lancers are averaging 42 points per game – two touchdowns more per game than the Golden Beavers. Western Beaver’s defense is allowing only 14 points per game – three touchdowns less per game than Neshannock. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Golden Beavers’ stingy defense helps them remain perfect in this one. … Western Beaver over Neshannock

Class A

Springdale Dynamos (0-3) at No. 4 Leechburg Blue Devils (2-1)

The Blue Devils welcome the Dynamos for an Eastern Conference matchup Friday night. Last week, Leechburg blanked Bentworth, 56-0. The win marked the second straight shutout for the Blue Devils after a 69-0 Week 1 rout of Summit Academy. Springdale is still seeking its first win of the year after falling to Summit Academy, 18-14. … Jayden Floyd leads the Blue Devils with 356 passing yards and four touchdowns on the year. Colten Gent has rushed for 74 yards and one score for the Dynamos. Leechburg’s high-powered offense is averaging 51 points per game. Springdale has scored 28 points in three games. When these two met last season, the Blue Devils rolled to a 41-22 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar scenario in this year’s edition. … Leechburg over Springdale

Class 6A

Nonconference

North Allegheny over Baldwin

Canon-McMillan over Bethel Park

Class 5A

Big East Conference

Gateway over Franklin Regional

Plum over Norwin

Northeast Conference

Woodland Hills over North Hills

Penn Hills over Moon

Allegheny Six Conference

Peters Township over South Fayette

Nonconference

Hempfield over Shaler

Upper St. Clair over Fox Chapel

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

Trinity over Connellsville

Thomas Jefferson over Latrobe

Greater Allegheny Conference

Hampton over Kiski Area

Mars over Indiana

Highlands over North Catholic

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa over Montour

Ambridge over Blackhawk

Central Valley over Chartiers Valley

West Allegheny over New Castle

Nonconference

Armstrong over Freeport

Class 3A

Western Hills Conference

Avonworth over Hopewell

Beaver over South Park

Quaker Valley over Seton-LaSalle

Nonconference

Deer Lakes over Greensburg Salem

over Knoch

Mt. Pleasant over Valley

West Mifflin over Ringgold

Elizabeth Forward over Shady Side Academy

East Allegheny over South Allegheny

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Serra Catholic over Burrell

Yough over Derry

Steel Valley over Imani Christian

Ligonier Valley over Apollo-Ridge

Century Conference

McGuffey over Brentwood

Sto-Rox over Charleroi

Keystone Oaks over Waynesburg

Midwestern Conference

Ellwood City over Freedom

Riverside over Mohawk

Nonconference

Washington over Greensburg Central Catholic

Class A

Big Seven Conference

South Side Beaver over Northgate

Union over Shenango

Rochester over Summit Academy

Black Hills Conference

Bishop Canevin over Burgettstown

Fort Cherry over Chartiers-Houston

Cornell over Avella

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over Carlynton

Eastern Conference

Jeannette over Frazier

Clairton over Riverview

Tri-County South Conference

California over Jefferson-Morgan

Mapletown over Beth-Center

Bentworth over Monessen

Carmichaels over West Greene

City League

Westinghouse over University Prep

Nonconference

Erie over Brashear

Independent

Uniontown over Albert Gallatin

Nonconference

Butler over Hollidaysburg

Brownsville over Carrick

Tags: Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, McKeesport, Mt. lebanon, Neshannock, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Springdale, Western Beaver