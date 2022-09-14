Read full article on original website
Related
wglr.com
Woman sentenced for concealing death of ‘Baby Theresa’
MADISON, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced for concealing the death of ‘Baby Theresa’ in rural Dodge County more than a dozen years ago. The Dodge County District Attorney’s office says 46-year-old Karin Luttinen was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation on a charge of concealing the death of a child. The court stayed a sentence of one and a half years in prison and two years of probation, which will only be served if Luttinen does not successfully complete probation.
wglr.com
Ozanne: Charging decision in Quadren Wilson police shooting ‘likely’ to be announced next week
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he expects to announce whether his office will press charges against officers involved in the February police shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side “likely” next week. During a Dane County board budget meeting Wednesday...
wglr.com
UW Police arrest teen accused of inappropriate touching, slapping while on scooter
By Friday afternoon, UW police said they had arrested the teenager, who now faces two counts of 4th-degree sexual assault, with other charges possible from other police departments. The UWPD previously said the incidents occurred both on campus and in downtown Madison. The teen has not yet been formally charged...
wglr.com
Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly man in Culver’s parking lot
According to police, the suspect attacked the 78-year-old man without provocation in the parking lot of the Culver’s in the 2100 block of West Beltline Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 29. First responders treated the victim at the scene. News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
‘Be Kind’ mom who lost son to suicide partners with Sauk Prairie district on mental health push
SAUK CITY, Wis. – Good friends Jess Martin and Missy Kubly are partnering with the Sauk Prairie School District to take their “Be Kind” Campaign to the next level. After Martin lost her 16-year-old son Sawyer to suicide almost two months ago, the two have been on a mission to bring attention to the issue of mental health.
wglr.com
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend. A GoFundMe fundraiser set up earlier this week by friends and neighbors of Jessica and Jason Wray to help pay...
wglr.com
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to a different facility due to the extent of his injuries. Officials said that the man was the only person involved in the incident, and the crash remains under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...
wglr.com
Motorcycle driver dies after hitting tree in rural Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County early Friday morning, according to the county sheriff’s office. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on County Highway E south of Interstate 94, between Johnson Creek and Oconomowoc, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
Person arrested following chase in Beaver Dam; third pursuit in area in past week
Police said the driver led them onto U.S. Highway 151 to County Highway G and then back into the city where the chase ended. Officers arrested the driver on charges from the chase and two warrants out of Dane County. The release did not name the driver. Thursday’s chase is...
wglr.com
Wisconsin breweries team up to help those experiencing domestic violence
Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing created the recipe and is offering it to any breweries that want to participate in the awareness effort. “When we at Delta Beer Lab saw our friends at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee put out a call-to-action to join them in this fight against domestic violence we were eager to join in,” owner Michelle Riehn said in a news release. “Partnering with DAIS made sense as they are a local provider of support services for those affected by domestic violence.”
wglr.com
‘It’s a really big loss’: Monona Grove community goes ‘Pink for Pyng’ in honor of teacher who died suddenly
MONONA, Wis. — Students and community members rallied together on Friday to honor a Monona Grove High School teacher who died suddenly earlier this week. Charles Pyng, a teacher and coach, died at a tennis match on Thursday. A day later, the stands at Monona Grove’s football game against...
wglr.com
Residents displaced after fire at Beaver Dam home
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the kitchen, but crews stayed on scene for nearly two hours to ventilate the home. The residents, who are being assisted by St. Vincent de Paul and the Red Cross, were displaced due to smoke and water damage. Nobody was injured during the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglr.com
Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above UW-Madison’s Bascom Hill for second time
MADISON, Wis. — For the second time, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s flag is flying over Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in an effort to strengthen campus-tribal relations. Thursday morning, UW-Madison and Ho-Chunk Nation leaders raised the flag in front of Bascom Hall, where it will fly for...
wglr.com
Portage residents concerned about possible removal of pedestrian bridge near downtown
PORTAGE, Wis. — Residents who walk and bike across a pedestrian bridge near downtown Portage are concerned its potential removal could make it more difficult for them to get around. According to the city, the bridge between West Mullett and West Edgewater streets next to the Riverwood Apartments is...
wglr.com
Mallards hope to bring neighborhood together with first-ever Northside Festival
MADISON, Wis. — The season may be over for the Madison Mallards, but they are continuing to work to bring the community together on the city’s north side. The Duck Pond at Warner Park will be hosting the first-ever Northside Festival between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday with fun for all ages, including a live DJ set from DJ Kayla Kush, a live band performance from the Pocket Park Band, and a showing of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie for kids.
wglr.com
UW group shows support for Black artists they say MMoCA mistreated
MADISON, Wis. – Dozens of alumni, students, and faculty from the University of Wisconsin’s art and art history departments are coming to the defense of black artists they say were mistreated by a Madison museum. On Thursday, several members of the group delivered a letter to the Madison...
wglr.com
VR training helps boost interest in welding at Madison College
MADISON, Wis. — A massive 53-foot tractor-trailer from the American Welding Society is helping spark some interest in welding at Madison College. A free event at the college Thursday gave people the chance to practice making a weld using virtual equipment with no smoke or fire to worry about. The VR training has been around for 15 years but has recently begun to pick up steam.
wglr.com
Madison Mayor, Common Council comment on immediate resignation of alder
The vandalism stemmed from reports last week that Halverson was briefly a registered member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right organization being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Halverson said last week he left the group after about two months after being...
wglr.com
New affordable housing option in Darlington aimed at farm workers
DARLINGTON, Wis. — A new affordable housing option in Darlington will provide quality living options to a group of high importance in that area. The Meadows is a 32-unit housing complex meant to provide housing options to people who work in the agriculture industry. “Lafayette County has a huge...
wglr.com
Historic Montello Theater reopens with new owners
MONTELLO, Wis. — A Marquette County community’s movie theater is back open, and the new owner and his family are throwing a big celebration. The Montello Theater had been closed since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s when Kerry Mann, Jr., and his family stepped in.
Comments / 0