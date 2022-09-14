Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing created the recipe and is offering it to any breweries that want to participate in the awareness effort. “When we at Delta Beer Lab saw our friends at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee put out a call-to-action to join them in this fight against domestic violence we were eager to join in,” owner Michelle Riehn said in a news release. “Partnering with DAIS made sense as they are a local provider of support services for those affected by domestic violence.”

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO