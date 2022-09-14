ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sentenced for concealing death of ‘Baby Theresa’

MADISON, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced for concealing the death of ‘Baby Theresa’ in rural Dodge County more than a dozen years ago. The Dodge County District Attorney’s office says 46-year-old Karin Luttinen was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation on a charge of concealing the death of a child. The court stayed a sentence of one and a half years in prison and two years of probation, which will only be served if Luttinen does not successfully complete probation.
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to a different facility due to the extent of his injuries. Officials said that the man was the only person involved in the incident, and the crash remains under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...
Motorcycle driver dies after hitting tree in rural Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County early Friday morning, according to the county sheriff’s office. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on County Highway E south of Interstate 94, between Johnson Creek and Oconomowoc, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Wisconsin breweries team up to help those experiencing domestic violence

Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing created the recipe and is offering it to any breweries that want to participate in the awareness effort. “When we at Delta Beer Lab saw our friends at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee put out a call-to-action to join them in this fight against domestic violence we were eager to join in,” owner Michelle Riehn said in a news release. “Partnering with DAIS made sense as they are a local provider of support services for those affected by domestic violence.”
Residents displaced after fire at Beaver Dam home

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the kitchen, but crews stayed on scene for nearly two hours to ventilate the home. The residents, who are being assisted by St. Vincent de Paul and the Red Cross, were displaced due to smoke and water damage. Nobody was injured during the incident.
Mallards hope to bring neighborhood together with first-ever Northside Festival

MADISON, Wis. — The season may be over for the Madison Mallards, but they are continuing to work to bring the community together on the city’s north side. The Duck Pond at Warner Park will be hosting the first-ever Northside Festival between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday with fun for all ages, including a live DJ set from DJ Kayla Kush, a live band performance from the Pocket Park Band, and a showing of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie for kids.
UW group shows support for Black artists they say MMoCA mistreated

MADISON, Wis. – Dozens of alumni, students, and faculty from the University of Wisconsin’s art and art history departments are coming to the defense of black artists they say were mistreated by a Madison museum. On Thursday, several members of the group delivered a letter to the Madison...
VR training helps boost interest in welding at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. — A massive 53-foot tractor-trailer from the American Welding Society is helping spark some interest in welding at Madison College. A free event at the college Thursday gave people the chance to practice making a weld using virtual equipment with no smoke or fire to worry about. The VR training has been around for 15 years but has recently begun to pick up steam.
Madison Mayor, Common Council comment on immediate resignation of alder

The vandalism stemmed from reports last week that Halverson was briefly a registered member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right organization being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Halverson said last week he left the group after about two months after being...
New affordable housing option in Darlington aimed at farm workers

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A new affordable housing option in Darlington will provide quality living options to a group of high importance in that area. The Meadows is a 32-unit housing complex meant to provide housing options to people who work in the agriculture industry. “Lafayette County has a huge...
Historic Montello Theater reopens with new owners

MONTELLO, Wis. — A Marquette County community’s movie theater is back open, and the new owner and his family are throwing a big celebration. The Montello Theater had been closed since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s when Kerry Mann, Jr., and his family stepped in.
