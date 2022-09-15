ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From The Governor

“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano

September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Activist wants to see Milwaukee speed up the removal of lead service lines

A national summit on water is taking place in downtown Milwaukee this week. Researchers, utility representatives, business leaders and members of the public are all gathering to discuss issues from tap water to stormwater. Robert Miranda is the founder of the Freshwater for Life Action Coalition and the co-founder of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Pending Rail Strike Cancels Amtrak Routes in Wisconsin

(Undated) — A pending strike means Amtrak is canceling all long-distance train service. The company announced Tuesday it is shutting down all trips on its three long-distance routes – including the Empire Building that makes stops in Wisconsin. Service in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, the Dells, Tomah, and La Crosse is shut down effective today (Thursday). The strike doesn’t involve Amtrak workers, but its passenger trains share tracks with freight trains – and the tracks are owned by the freight railroads.
LA CROSSE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee changing how it replaces lead water service lines

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is changing the way it replaces lead water lines to tens of thousands of homes. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced, what he called, a re-design of the lead service line replacement program during a water summit of Midwest mayors in Milwaukee Thursday. Johnson says the existing program,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Three US Coast Guard Stations Along Lake Michigan to be Repaired

(Sheboygan, WI) — Money from the federal government will pay for rebuilding three damaged U-S Coast Guard stations along Lake Michigan. Stations in Sturgeon Bay, Kenosha, and Sheboygan will each receive 40-million dollars from Washington. Two of the stations were heavily damaged by flooding in 2019. The Coast Guard had to move its operations offsite. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined two other senators supporting the legislation to authorize funding for the work this year and next year.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

