This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From The Governor
“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
captimes.com
State Debate: Racism alerts, GOP and tepid Dems, voting in Milwaukee lead the commentary
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says that Milwaukee should adopt an Emmett Till alert system for acts of hate and racism. Adopted by Maryland, the alert system works something like the Amber Alert, Causey explains, telling others of incidents they might otherwise never hear about. Urban Milwaukee's data wonk...
Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson accept invitation to join televised debate
Democrat Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced Friday they have agreed to participate in TMJ4's Senate Debate on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Talking to swing voters at the ballpark ahead of TMJ4 Senate Debate
Overwhelmingly voters out tailgating on Friday said the biggest strike against candidates is the trash talk and negative ads.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
CBS 58
New director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention shares his plans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- It's been one month since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson named a new director for the city's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP). Former district 1 alderman, Ashanti Hamilton, is now leading OVP after Arnitta Holliman was unexpectedly dismissed from the role back in August. In his first...
wuwm.com
Activist wants to see Milwaukee speed up the removal of lead service lines
A national summit on water is taking place in downtown Milwaukee this week. Researchers, utility representatives, business leaders and members of the public are all gathering to discuss issues from tap water to stormwater. Robert Miranda is the founder of the Freshwater for Life Action Coalition and the co-founder of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
wuwm.com
Violence growth in Milwaukee is not 'a tale of two cities,' says mayor
To date in 2022—there has been a 24% increase in homicides in the city of Milwaukee, compared to two years ago. Non-fatal shootings and reckless driving also remain a problem. More than 200 people have been killed in the city by reckless driving since the beginning of the pandemic.
wtmj.com
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
CBS 58
Attorney for family of man who fell from rising drawbridge in Milwaukee calls on US attorney to open a federal investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The attorney for the family of the man who died after falling from a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee, Jay Urban, is calling on the US Attorney to investigate his death. The 77-year-old Rhode Island man fell to his death from the Kilbourn Ave. drawbridge on Aug....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
wwisradio.com
Pending Rail Strike Cancels Amtrak Routes in Wisconsin
(Undated) — A pending strike means Amtrak is canceling all long-distance train service. The company announced Tuesday it is shutting down all trips on its three long-distance routes – including the Empire Building that makes stops in Wisconsin. Service in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, the Dells, Tomah, and La Crosse is shut down effective today (Thursday). The strike doesn’t involve Amtrak workers, but its passenger trains share tracks with freight trains – and the tracks are owned by the freight railroads.
WISN
Milwaukee changing how it replaces lead water service lines
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is changing the way it replaces lead water lines to tens of thousands of homes. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced, what he called, a re-design of the lead service line replacement program during a water summit of Midwest mayors in Milwaukee Thursday. Johnson says the existing program,...
wuwm.com
Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word
The word “oriental” has been used in American culture to describe items from the Eastern world, but the term has also been used to offensively describe Asian people. Milwaukee Film has been examining the use of this word and how it is associated with The Oriental Theatre. MKE Film purchased the theatre in 2018.
Metro Sues Train Repairer Over Alleged $90 Million Contract Breach
Metro Thursday sued train manufacturer Talgo Inc., alleging the company is wrongfully holding 10 Metro subway cars in its Milwaukee repair yard after the transportation agency canceled its overhauling contract with the company in May for alleged breach of their contract.
wwisradio.com
Three US Coast Guard Stations Along Lake Michigan to be Repaired
(Sheboygan, WI) — Money from the federal government will pay for rebuilding three damaged U-S Coast Guard stations along Lake Michigan. Stations in Sturgeon Bay, Kenosha, and Sheboygan will each receive 40-million dollars from Washington. Two of the stations were heavily damaged by flooding in 2019. The Coast Guard had to move its operations offsite. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined two other senators supporting the legislation to authorize funding for the work this year and next year.
Bobby Portis buys penthouse in Milwaukee, report says
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.
