The Independent

Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’

Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
Daily Mail

'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
CBS Boston

Should seniors get the COVID booster as soon as possible?

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.Dana has a few questions.  he writes, "We are seniors. Should we get the new booster as soon as possible? What are the side effects?  How long will it last? And how long should we wait to get our annual flu shot?"If you have received your initial vaccine series, you can get this new booster if at least two months...
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
Thrillist

Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Los Angeles Times

Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?

Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters are now available, but many are wondering: Should they get the shots immediately or wait to time them closer to the holidays?. The short answer is it depends — both on whom you’re asking and what factors might heighten your chance of serious health impacts. For those at lower risk of exposure or developing severe disease, holding off could make sense, according to some experts. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.
