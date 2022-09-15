ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got

As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'hope Gerard Pique keeps his word' having previously vowed to quit football rather than be stuck on the bench, with cash-strapped club hoping to shift huge £45m-a-year salary from the books

Barcelona 'hope Gerard Pique keeps his word' and retires from professional football, rather than accept a place as a substitute. The arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde this summer, coupled with the emergence of young defenders Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo, have big posed question marks over where Pique fits into Xavi's starting line-up.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
ESPN

Giovanni Simeone header earns Napoli win at AC Milan

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday. Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.
MLS
ESPN

Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC

Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of the season as Orlando City SC dominated visiting Toronto FC 4-0 on Saturday in a key late-season Eastern Conference match. Orlando City (13-12-6, 45 points) snapped a two-game losing streak...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#English#The Red Devils#Ineos#Nfl
FOX Sports

Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening

The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy