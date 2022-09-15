Read full article on original website
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
Barcelona 'hope Gerard Pique keeps his word' having previously vowed to quit football rather than be stuck on the bench, with cash-strapped club hoping to shift huge £45m-a-year salary from the books
Barcelona 'hope Gerard Pique keeps his word' and retires from professional football, rather than accept a place as a substitute. The arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde this summer, coupled with the emergence of young defenders Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo, have big posed question marks over where Pique fits into Xavi's starting line-up.
Chelsea Close In On Salzburg Sporting Director, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Christoph Freund is set to make the switch to West London soon.
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
Giovanni Simeone header earns Napoli win at AC Milan
A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday. Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.
Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of the season as Orlando City SC dominated visiting Toronto FC 4-0 on Saturday in a key late-season Eastern Conference match. Orlando City (13-12-6, 45 points) snapped a two-game losing streak...
Paul Pogba's brother detained over alleged extortion, says lawyer
Mathias Pogba, the brother of France's World Cup-winning footballer Paul Pogba, has been put under temporary detention by a Paris court as it investigates allegations of extortion, his lawyer has confirmed to CNN.
Taylor calls for patience after summer of change at Manchester City Women
With many big names departing, the manager believes their younger replacements will need time to bed in
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bundesliga Star Moussa Diaby
Chelsea is amongst six other Premier League clubs who have taken interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby
BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
Report: Christoph Freund Set To Be Next Chelsea Sporting Director
Following reports this week detailing Chelsea's interest in RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund, the Austrian is now set to take on the same role at Stamford Bridge.
Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon
Amazon was one of five entities selected by the European Central Bank to help it develop a potential digital euro.
San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening
The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
Celtic fans disrupt minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II with anti-Royal chanting and banner
Supporters of Glasgow-based football team Celtic FC chanted anti-royal sentiments during a planned minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the team's match against St. Mirren in Paisley, Scotland, on Sunday.
