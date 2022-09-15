Read full article on original website
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Otis Williams, founder of The Temptations, discusses touring during segregation
Otis Williams, founding member of the Motown group The Temptations, tells "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King what it was like touring the South during segregation in the 1960s.
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby
Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over Emmy-Worthy Lil Murda Performance During ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview
‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson gets emotional over Emmy-worthy Lil Murda role during Tamron Hall interview
Irv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
He has admitted that he isn't a person who holds any regrets, but when questioned, Irv admitted to two. The Murder Inc boss has been in a whirlwind as he's been promoting his BET docuseries about all things related to his label, and this has caused quite a few viral moments. Much of the social media conversations surrounding the docuseries have been focused on Irv's comments on his romance with Ashanti, but another recent highlight came during the media mogul's interview with HipHopDX.
Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th
Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
Teyana Taylor Sued for $50,000 for Non-Payment of Rent For Harlem Nail Salon, Junie Bee Nails
R&B singer Teyana Taylor is being sued after being accused of not paying rent for a nail salon in her hometown of Harlem, New York. According to theGrio, a lawsuit was filed on Aug. 30, citing that the performer did not pay rent owed at the location that housed the nail salon, Junie Bee Nails, Inc., named after her daughter.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His 1st With Model LaNisha Cole: ‘Introducing Onyx Ice Cole’
Nick Cannon has expanded his family again, welcoming his first child with LaNisha Cole. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON … Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this […]
Letitia Wright on ‘The Silent Twins’ and ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Plus Shipping Migrants for Political Points
Van and Rachel react to the immigration stunts of sending migrants to sanctuary cities (25:54), and Brett Favre being a horrible, no-good person (42:44). Then, actress Letitia Wright joins to discuss her new movie The Silent Twins (52:08) and gives an idea of what to expect from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (1:10:03).
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video
Comic Chris Rock tore into Will Smith’s video apologizing for slapping him at the Oscars earlier this year. “Fuck your hostage video,” Rock said during a weekend gig at London’s O2 Arena, according to Deadline. Smith slapped Rock after the comic joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett...
‘Power Book II’ Stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. Reveal Mo’Nique Settled Floyd Mayweather
In case you missed it, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are friends again. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that the two mega-millionaires were able to push their issues aside after. TMZ caught up with a couple of 50’s Power Book II stars who have additional details.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dies at 51
R&B singer and songwriter Jesse Powell, known for his 1999 hit song “You,” died at his home in Los Angeles on Sept. 13 at the age of 51, according to his sister, singer Tamara Powell. No cause of death was revealed. “It is with a heavy heart that...
50 Cent Announces STARZ Deal Is Over While Seemingly Spoiling BET Hip-Hop Awards Surprise
50 Cent has revealed that his lucrative deal with STARZ finally expires this weekend and it doesn’t seem like he has any plans to renew his contract. The Queens, New York legend took to Instagram on Friday (September 16) bragging about the 25 TV shows he’s created, and he looks intent on taking his talents elsewhere outside of the STARZ empire he’s built.
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 5 Reactions
Ben Lindbergh is joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss the fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. They dive into the court case between Titania and She-Hulk, the legality of trademarking a superhero’s name, and more. Host: Ben Lindbergh. Guest: Joanna Robinson. Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah. Additional Productional Support:...
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
Fat Joe Lands Pilot Show on Starz, Joins Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as Executive Producers With LeBron James Producing
Bronx-born entrepreneur and Hip-Hop entertainer, Fat Joe, will be hosting and executive producing a pilot show on the STARZ network. The network announced that Joey Cartegena, aka Fat Joe, along with Bad Boy Entertainment founder, Sean Combs, will be executive producers for an untitled series that will feature different celebrities and other high-profile guests. The duo will be joined by the strong arms of LeBron James and Maverick Carter as the producing partners’ company, SpringHill will be orchestrating the pilot.
Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere
The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
The 1980s Comedy Movie Draft
We are drafting again! And we’re widening the scope this time around. Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan pick their faves and foil their pals in a draft of 1980s comedy movies. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Finale and Showrunners Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters
Jomi and Steve are back to celebrate a fantastic third season of Harley Quinn by highlighting some of their favorite moments, characters, story lines, and more (02:40). Later, they are joined by showrunners Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters to discuss developing Season 3 of the show, what to expect from Season 4, the future of Harley and Poison Ivy’s relationship, and more (26:00).
