Harvard Medical School
Daytime Eating and Mental Health
Beating the blues with food? A new study adds evidence that meal timing may affect mental health, including levels of depression and anxiety. Harvard Medical School investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital designed a study that simulated night work and then tested the effects of daytime and nighttime eating versus daytime eating only.
Psychiatric Times
Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals
Tell us how you stay healthy and beat burnout for a chance to be featured in our Wellbeing Checkup video series. Do you have a go-to method—or 2—for maintaining your mental and physical health? Psychiatric TimesTM wants to hear from you!. Contact us now to be featured in...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
Lifehacker
The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)
Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
AOL Corp
Cannabis use during pregnancy linked to mental health problems in children
Children whose mothers used cannabis after the fifth or sixth week of pregnancy may be more likely to develop mental health problems in early adolescence, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 10,000 children aged 11 and 12 revealed that exposure to cannabis in utero was...
Psych Centra
Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia
Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
MedicalXpress
Years into a nationwide overdose epidemic, many with opioid addiction still aren't getting treatment medication
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren't getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it's difficult to estimate the true scope...
Psychiatric hospitals don’t support recovery. Good public policy can.
Psychiatry has a word for the effects of bad public policy. It calls them symptoms.
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),…
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
City Journal
Private Accounts Are No Silver Bullet
Over the coming generation, the cost of federal spending commitments is projected to rise from 20 percent to 30 percent of GDP, largely because of Social Security and health-care entitlements. To avert the need for enormous tax hikes, Senate candidate Blake Masters of Arizona recently suggested: “Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it.”
CNET
Simple Ways to Improve Your Mental Health Without Therapy
Therapy is expensive. Sliding scale payments, insurance and online therapy options can make it more affordable, but the fact is, therapy is still out of reach for a lot of people. Traditional therapy can cost anywhere from $100 to $200 per session without insurance. Online therapy services like BetterHelp and...
Futurity
Pot use during pregnancy tied to mental health risks for kids
The children of women who used cannabis while pregnant continue to show elevated rates of symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions at ages 11 and 12 as they head toward adolescence, a new study shows. The findings follow earlier research from the lab of Ryan Bogdan, an associate...
MedicalXpress
New well-being tool heralded for helping children's mental health
A new tool is being heralded by experts as a game-changer for children's mental health by reducing stigma, detecting those who are struggling and linking them to early support services. . The Children's Wellbeing Continuum, designed by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and recommended in the National Strategy for Child Mental...
KevinMD.com
How pediatricians can get involved with behavioral health
That was the feeling of many pediatricians nationwide as we were hit in the face with the bomb of the COVID pandemic and all of the challenges it would bring, notably in the demands for mental health care. This skyrocketing demand led to the declaration of a state of emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 and a call for pediatricians to do more to address these mental health needs in clinics. Unfortunately, this urge came to a group that was already stretched thin by an ever-growing list of impossible demands. Though everyone knows that a pediatrician does not cower at adversity. Rather, they throw on their armor and act to serve the good of their patients, even if it means taking on mental health care in clinical practice.
MedicalXpress
Barriers in transition to outpatient substance use treatment and the need for continuity of care
According to new research from Boston Medical Center, patients transitioning from short-term inpatient medically managed withdrawal programs, commonly referred to as drug detoxification (detox) centers, to outpatient treatment identified lack of continuity of care, especially care coordination, as a major barrier to substance use treatment. The findings, in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, show that a multimodal approach to continuity of care, low-barrier access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and support to address unstable housing are necessary to address these issues. Patients also expressed the need for care that incorporates options and respect for individualized preferences and needs.
healthleadersmedia.com
Why It's Time to Integrate Behavioral and Physical Health
Plan sponsors, payers, and third-party administrators owe it to our members and physician partners to encourage further behavioral/physical health integration in our practice networks. Editor's note: Nancy Klotz, MD, is the chief medical officer at Brighton Health Plan Solutions. If the pandemic has taught us nothing else, it's the importance...
A shift in meal time could have a dramatic effect on mental health
From physicians to hoteliers, everyone knows that working night shifts is a grueling task, both mentally and physically. It increases the risk of weight gain as one burns less energy – not to mention how missing out on sunshine can drag one into depression in the long run. Researchers...
