Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
ambcrypto.com
FTX investors should watch out for FTT touching $23-$25 range over the weekend
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The FTX exchange token FTT has been in a downtrend since March. In May, the price formed a descending channel, and a breakout upward has not been seen yet. It is the fourth largest token by market capitalization, and the past week of trading took out a good chunk of said marketcap. The market structure was bearish, although a relatively low-risk buying opportunity could soon present itself.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $500 a likely target for LINK?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] was on a bad downtrend until two weeks ago. However, the bullishness of the wider crypto-market had a significant impact on LINK’s price charts. In fact, the downtrend had reversed itself at press time.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Merge renders ETH less of a cryptocurrency as per this BTC maximalist
Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist and Microstrategy board chairman Michael Saylor recently said that the Ethereum [ETH] Merge meant BTC was going to be stronger. Bloomberg reported that Saylor made that statement while attending an Australian conference. According to him, moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) renders ETH less of a crypto asset. Saylor said,
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is a >2800% hike impossible by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How realistic is $50K after the Merge?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum [ETH], the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market, successfully completed its long-awaited switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake PoS recently, ushering in a new era for the network. Although there was excitement during and immediately after the Merge, as the changeover is often known, driving ETH above $1,643, the upswing was very fleeting. In fact, ETH’s price quickly fell back below the $1,600-level on the charts.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: Is this the point where investors ‘call it quits’
CryptoQuant analyst, Greatest_Trader, revealed that there was possible selling pressure from Bitcoin’s [BTC] long-term investors. This opinion may not be surprising, especially as BTC led its investors into losses after falling from $22,000 on 13 September. Since then, the king coin has failed to recover and has been trading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Dubai grants Binance the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ license- Here’s why
Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has granted the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, following which it can offer crypto-related services to both retail and institutional investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from now onwards. Binance was issued a provisional...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto app downloads have interesting figure to surprise traders
Cryptocurrency trading and wallet app downloads have fallen by 55% year-over-year (YoY) through the third quarter due to sluggish market trends, says a recent Apptopia report. The report surveyed market trends around fintech companies and concluded that the “negative sentiment has gone too far.” Among the fintech segments worst hit by the economic crisis, the cryptocurrency industry leads the pack.
ambcrypto.com
Australian senator drafts bill for crypto regulation- Details inside
Australian senator Andrew Bragg has drafted a bill aimed at better regulation of cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the country. Titled the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022, the bill provides for a licensing system for digital asset exchanges, and stablecoin issuers. Bragg said that Australia must keep pace...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu forms a bearish structure; here’s how you can benefit
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu investors have seen the meme coin gain nearly 150% measured from the bottom in mid-May to the top in mid-August. At the time of writing, a chunk...
ambcrypto.com
WazirX announces select stablecoins’ delisting, thanks to…
Popular Indian crypto exchange WazirX has announced that it will initiate an auto conversion of all existing balances of the second largest stablecoin USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP), and True USD (TUSD). Parallel action. In the move that bears an uncanny resemblance to one announced by Binance, WazirX will convert balances...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Assessing every nook and cranny of PoS network since merge
Described by Glassnode as the “most impressive feats of engineering in the blockchain industry,” the final transition of the Ethereum network from the consensus mechanism of Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) occurred on 15 September. On 15 September at 06:46:46 UTC, the last PoW mined block was produced...
ambcrypto.com
Safemoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can SFM climb to $0.38 in 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Safemoon may have the 2991st spot on CoinMarketCap, but this seemingly small crypto is wildly dominant on social media and enjoys popularity among several celebrities. BSC Daily reported last month that SafeMoon was the top BNB Chain project that had captured the most social volume.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] looks ‘ready’ for Vasil after latest dev updates
Cardano‘s community is easily the most bullish group in the crypto-market right now. According to many, they have good reason to be so as well. The Cardano network is finally set to go ahead with the Vasil hard fork on 22 September, which is still less than a week away. The preparations for the hard fork have been in full swing for months now. Among these preparations is the launch of Transaction Chaining on Cardano.
ambcrypto.com
DOT may move to double-digits soon thanks to this Polkadot staking protocol
Bifrost finance, a leading parachain on Polkadot [DOT], posted a tweet on 18 September. The tweet stated that Polkadot’s new staking protocol witnessed considerable growth with 121,551 vDOT successfully minted (tokens). And all this just within 30 hours of the launch of vDOT. However, the question remains: Will the...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin overtakes Polkadot but will it continue to climb upwards
After securing its place as the second largest POW blockchain, Dogecoin has set its sights on DOT as it managed to win back the tenth place in terms of market capitalization. But the question is- Will the meme coin continue to grow?. Dogecoin had lost its spot as one of...
ambcrypto.com
How did Lido Finance [LDO] do, before and after Ethereum’s Merge
Prior to the Ethereum mainnet Merge, the majority of all Ether (ETH) staked ahead of the transition of the Ethereum network to a proof-of-consensus mechanism was done on Lido Finance. Interestingly, data from Dune Analytics revealed that at press time, with 4,170,811 ETH staked with the liquid staking platform, it...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should BNB have $3K in its sights?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. What does the thought of holding an exchange token mean for you? I mean, exchange tokens aren’t necessarily known for ROIs or profits or anything, right? Does the thought excite you?
Comments / 0