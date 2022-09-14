Read full article on original website
Related
Mother Kicked 23-Year-Old Son Out For Stealing--He's Begging to Come Home
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Some people feel that no matter what they do, they'll always have people in their corner, especially their parents. However, that isn't always the case. Sometimes even your own parents can get fed up with your actions.
Florida man wielding machete dead after breaking into home, telling sleeping resident 'I love you'
A Florida man was killed after he allegedly broke into a house and got into bed with the homeowner, all while carrying a machete. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.
Man Caught on Camera Stealing Child’s Lemonade Stand: ‘Very Crazy’
What kind of person steals a 10-year-old boy’s lemonade stand?. David Hove had been selling scones and lemonade at his sidewalk stand for hours and needed a bathroom break. When he left his station for few minutes to relieve himself, an adult man pulled up, got out of his car and swiped the entire stand.
BBC
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brazen moment man blocks a van from parking before a ute turns up and steals the spot as abuse is thrown - but whose side are you on?
A tense stand-off threatened to explode when a man stubbornly stood guard over an empty car park space and single-handedly stopped a van wanting to snap it up. Footage shows the moment the van tries to pull into a loading zone on Hill Street, Cabramatta in Sydney's south-west as the man on foot determinedly blocks it.
A portion of downtown Visalia will be closed to traffic. Here's what to expect
A road closure beginning Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Visalia is expected to cause traffic delays and make finding a parking spot more difficult. But the closure allows for repairs that will improve water system reliability and fire protection in the downtown area. The scheduled repairs are being done in coordination with Visalia’s Downtown Streetlight Replacement Project, city officials said.
SD Supreme Court rules landlord not responsible for 2018 dog bite on Aberdeen property
The South Dakota Supreme Court sided with a landlord agreeing they were not responsible for a dog bite that happened at their Aberdeen apartment building. In the opinion filed on Wednesday, the Court affirmed a circuit court's decision that Kevin Davies could not sue GPHC, LLC for negligence after Davies was bit by his neighbor's Rottweiler in July 2018.
Comments / 0