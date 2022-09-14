Read full article on original website
New Pokemon Revealed In Pokemon United
The forthcoming lineup of Pokemon Unite has just received a quite unexpected addition. Clefable’s addition to Pokemon Unite was announced over the weekend, and it will take its place on the team on October 13th. The unexpected news was revealed during a weekend-long Harvest Moon event that showcased collaborations between several Pokemon products. We don’t know the type of Clefable or its pre-evolution, Clefairy, in the game, and we don’t have any information about their moves yet.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash's Major Journeys Victory
Pokemon Journeys has brought Ash Ketchum further in his career than any other season in the long-running anime's history, with the Pokemon television series spending decades following the main trainer's journey to becoming "the best there ever was" in the pocket monster world. Following the latest episode, Ash has defeated Cynthia in the Masters 8 Tournament, setting him on a collision course with the current world champion, Leon, bringing him closer than ever before in becoming the new top trainer in the Pokemon franchise.
Pokemon Would Be More Helpful In Real Life Than You Realized
Pokémon have long been imagined to work with humans. It's something that's depicted in the manga, animated TV series, and even in the games. Fighting-types are often seen carrying construction materials, Water-types help hydrate vegetation, and Flying-types deliver mail like messenger pigeons. WhIle many fans are accustomed to the concept of Pokémon living and working alongside humans, one Redditor took the idea a step further by imagining how Pokémon would fully integrate into our world.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Concludes The Ash/Cynthia War
Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to new heights, with the Masters 8 Tournament seeing the long-running protagonist facing down Cynthia in a bid to become the next world champion. Now, the battle between these two trainers has come to an end, spelling big things for the anime's future and setting the stage for the final battle against Leon. Needless to say, this battle has had a major impact on Ash's career as a premiere Pokemon trainer.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
Overwatch 2 heroes aren't an early battle pass unlock
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, all of its cosmetics will be tied to an entirely different set of systems than the original game—loot boxes are gone, long live the battle pass. Overwatch 2, like so many other live service games, will have a battle pass, an in-game shop,...
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Metroid Prime 4: Everything we know so far about the return of Samus
Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Prime 4, the Switch exclusive
Nintendo Just Made The Switch Expansion Pack Announcements Fans Have Been Waiting For
The Nintendo Direct event dropped tons of exciting announcements for owners of the Nintendo Switch. Several big announcements have been made, including a "Final Fantasy: Crisis Core" remaster, cloud versions of several "Resident Evil" titles, and even a port of the highly acclaimed "Sifu" all coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. But one of the biggest announcements involved titles that Nintendo will soon be adding to its Online Expansion Pack.
IGN
Bloodborne's Yharnam Recreated in Beautiful Minecraft Mega Build
Bloodborne may already be considered one of the most stunning games of the last ten years but one fan has taken it upon themselves to recreate that beauty within Minecraft. As reported by PC Gamer, YouTube and Reddit user Potomy has been making their way through the streets of Yharnam by creating the likes of the Astral Clocktower, Iosefka's Clinic, and other iconic locations from the game.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom's Title Has Fans Divided
The title of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was revealed at the end of the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct broadcast. Subtitled "Tears of the Kingdom," the upcoming game's newest teaser showed off graphical improvements, new mechanics (including what appears to be a rideable glider), as well as a release date of May 12, 2023. While the trailer has certainly stirred up the "Zelda" fanbase, some details that have fans questioning the new game – in particular, how to pronounce the first word of the title, and what that could mean for the game.
The Commodore 64 at 40: back to the future of video games
For a period between the winter of 1983 and the summer of 1986, my life was completely dominated by the Commodore 64. The seminal home computer, launched 40 years ago this month, featured an 8-bit microprocessor, a huge 64k of memory and a set of graphics and sound chips that were designed by the engineers at Commodore’s MOS Technology subsidiary to power state-of-the-art arcade games. That didn’t happen. Instead, Commodore president Jack Tramiel ordered the team to build a home computer designed to smash the Atari XL and Apple II. So that’s what they did.
The Verge
October 2nd is Overwatch’s last day on earth
Despite an earlier promise that Overwatch and Overwatch 2 would peacefully coexist, we recently learned that there can be only one. And now we have a date for when Overwatch prime goes offline: October 2nd. In an interview with Eurogamer, Overwatch commercial lead Jon Spector explained that on October 2nd,...
Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
digitalspy.com
Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 title and release date revealed
Nintendo has finally announced the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After five long years of waiting, the gaming giant confirmed in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (September 13) that the game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will release on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.
Pokemon Sword & Shield: How to Get Free Ash's Lucario
Players can claim a new Pokemon in Sword & Shield each week, and this week the Fighting/Steel Lucario will be available for free.
The Verge
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the indie action-platformer Hollow Knight, will be coming to PS5 and PS4, according to a Friday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. We already knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, so it’s good to hear that it...
CNET
Two 'Uncharted' Games Coming to PC for the First Time
The Uncharted franchise has been to the big screen, and now it's coming to your PC. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- a collection including the games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- will be available for PC gaming on Oct. 19, PlayStation said in a blog post Thursday.
GoldenEye 007 On Nintendo Switch Has One Big Advantage Over Xbox
During the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, the gaming company made a lot of fans very happy with its announcement of multiple N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch for Expansion Pack subscribers. Classic hits like "Mario Party," "Pokémon Stadium," "Pilotwings 64," and more will soon be playable on the Switch, giving retro gamers much reason to celebrate. Among the many titles announced, fans were particularly pleased to learn of the upcoming arrival of beloved James Bond game "GoldenEye 007." Though the original N64 edition was considered a massive success, some feel it has aged poorly, simply due to the sheer number of gaming advancements that have become mainstream since it was created. So, while the game isn't considered perfect, a port for the Switch is still especially noteworthy.
