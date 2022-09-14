About 20 people gathered at the Assembly of God Bethel in Nashua Wednesday night for a presentation about domestic violence organized by the New Hampshire Brazilian Council. Domestic violence is often underreported, and advocates for New Hampshire’s Brazilian community said they hear from many people who are hesitant to speak up about the issue out of fear that it could lead to issues related to their immigration status. The goal of Wednesday’s program, hosted at a church with many Brazilian parishioners, was to educate people about their rights and where to go for help.

