Boston, MA

NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

Manchester is launching a telehealth program in two elementary schools

The Manchester School District and Amoskeag Health recently agreed to pilot school-based health centers at two local elementary schools in an effort to help families with difficulty accessing health services during the school year. The health centers will be based at Beech Street and Gossler Park elementary schools. The district...
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

Brazilian community members learn about rights and resources when facing domestic violence

About 20 people gathered at the Assembly of God Bethel in Nashua Wednesday night for a presentation about domestic violence organized by the New Hampshire Brazilian Council. Domestic violence is often underreported, and advocates for New Hampshire’s Brazilian community said they hear from many people who are hesitant to speak up about the issue out of fear that it could lead to issues related to their immigration status. The goal of Wednesday’s program, hosted at a church with many Brazilian parishioners, was to educate people about their rights and where to go for help.
NASHUA, NH

