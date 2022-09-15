Read full article on original website
I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Zillow drooling over beautiful homes across New York State. Sometimes I find myself daydreaming about the lifestyles of the rich and famous and what it must be like having all that dough. Then my alert goes off that my rent is due and I wake up.
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
December Set-Up Set up on the 2022 Ice Castles began in December 2021 with the water lines going first. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began. Once Mother Nature finally started to cooperate, bringing colder temperatures to the region in January 2022, the icicles started to form. Ice...
For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
"I think I’m getting ripped off by my hair stylist and I don't know what to do about it." Read up on today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma, and let us know if you agree!
Discover Schenectady has announced that the widely attracted Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit being held at the Armory Studios N.Y. in downtown Schenectady is being extended until November 30. The exhibit, which opened in May, has garnered more than 75,000 guests of all ages.
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
Capital Region APA Pool League is starting a new division starting September 25 at Downtown Social in Glens Falls. Teams will play 9-ball on Sundays at 6 p.m. for 12 weeks.
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved 824 acres of timber harvesting in the Perkins Clearing Tract, lands owned by Lyme Timber Co. in the Town of Lake Pleasant. The Hamilton County tract comprises 14,379 acres and falls under a state working forest conservation easement. The APA has jurisdiction over the project because it involves clear-cutting more than 25 acres. Aaron Ziemann, a project analyst for forest resources at the APA, said the project was brought to the full board because the harvest area was greater than 500 acres.
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
Cambridge residents woke up Sunday morning to find shards of wood at the little league field. Those broken pieces formerly belonging to a collection of artist-created Adirondack chairs, with the rest currently on display throughout the village. Connie Brooks, owner of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, set forth a community project...
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
A man is dead after his boat capsized on the Mohawk River. The Schenectady County Sheriff tells us the man was in a sculling boat when it capsized near Schenectady County Community College. This occurred on the morning of September 17. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket and...
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin will be taking a turn in a dunk tank at the Reverse Rett Upstate New York Fundraiser this Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Speigletown Fire Company at 146 Speigletown Road.
The back-and-fourth continues over fixing up one of Albany’s most notorious eye sores. The city’s deadline for the owner of the central warehouse to make required repairs has now come and gone. The central warehouse’s owner Evan Blum was required to seal the roof, windows, and doors of...
