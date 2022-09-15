ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
Discover Nature: Best Places to Hike in Missouri

Fall is a great time for hiking. The weather is cooler, the colors are changing, and our conservation areas offer many choices. Here are my top picks for fall hiking this year:. Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area near Kansas City has six hiking trails including disabled accessible. The Bethany Falls...
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee will hold hearings at 1:30 today (Monday) on 13 income tax cut and agriculture tax credit proposals. Some Senators want to gradually reduce the top tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to as low as three-point-nine percent -- if the state makes enough revenue. They also want to increase the standard deduction so that Missouri taxpayers owe less in state income tax. Another proposal would give a one-time tax credit to 2021 taxpayers, 325 dollars for some single filers and 650 dollars for some taxpayers filing jointly. Several lawmakers also have proposals that would extend agriculture tax credits from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers, young farmers, and others.
PHOTOS: Bikefest On The Strip!

Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The center of the action is on the Lake Ozark Strip: perfectly suited for cruising, then stopping at one of the Strip's many restaurant/bars for a drink and a bite. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography...
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL

