Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
Hodge family chosen as Missouri Farm Family at Missouri State Fair
Harrison County, MO: Wyatt and Kelly Hodge and family were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee will hold hearings at 1:30 today (Monday) on 13 income tax cut and agriculture tax credit proposals. Some Senators want to gradually reduce the top tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to as low as three-point-nine percent -- if the state makes enough revenue. They also want to increase the standard deduction so that Missouri taxpayers owe less in state income tax. Another proposal would give a one-time tax credit to 2021 taxpayers, 325 dollars for some single filers and 650 dollars for some taxpayers filing jointly. Several lawmakers also have proposals that would extend agriculture tax credits from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers, young farmers, and others.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Missouri life expectancy drops to a 40-year low
Life expectancy in Missouri dropped to a 40-year low in 2021, a trend driven by COVID-19 deaths, new research finds.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
