ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How to watch: Carolina vs. Georgia

It’s gameday in Columbia as South Carolina welcomes the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (1-1) are coming off of a loss to Arkansas after defeating Georgia State in week one. The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Samford last week and took down Oregon in week one.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Hamilton
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Jim Larrañaga
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

TROY vs. APP STATE GAME PREVIEW

Yes, Appalachian State beat sixth-ranked Texas A&M last week. Yes, ESPN’s GameDay is set on the App State campus this week. Yes, the Mountaineer crowd will produce a sellout. But, no, not a single one of those things will lead App State to a win over Sun Belt Conference...
BOONE, NC
247Sports

Updated ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Tennessee’s 2022 season

Tennessee turned one of its toss-up games into a key early-season win last week when it overcame two 10-point deficits in the first half and used some relentless defense in the second and late heroics in an overtime road win at Pittsburgh in a top-25 matchup. How has the victory changed the outlook for the Vols, who are ranked 15th two games into their second season under head coach Josh Heupel? While Tennessee’s focus is on Saturday night’s game against Akron, we’re taking a look down the road courtesy of ESPN’s Football Power Index, an objective metric that changes from week to week as it gathers information on teams based on their performances, and its predictions for the Vols’ 10 remaining games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nba#Acc#The Acc Tournament#Florida State#Notre Dame#Syracuse
247Sports

Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting

The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Ultimate Game Day Guide: No. 17 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Georgia tech (1-1, 0-0 ACC) Television: ABC | Dave Pasch (play by play) | Dust Dvoracek (analyst) | Tom Luginbill (sidelines) Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network | David Kellum (play by play) | Harry Harrison (analyst) | John Darnell (sidelines) Follow: Inside...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy