Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
Lince Dorado Makes Announcement Regarding His Pro Wrestling Future
Former "WWE 205 Live" star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings. Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List
This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results (9/17): Bullet Club, Peter Avalon, Tom Lawlor, More
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed series on September 17. Matches were taped on August 21 from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The episode aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results...
Former WWE Star Taking A Break From Wrestling?
Over the last few years WWE has parted ways with a number of wrestlers including Lince Dorado. Since parting ways with WWE the former 24/7 Champion has been working on the independent scene, but it looks like he could be preparing to take a break from professional wrestling. Recently Lince...
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
Sammy Guevara Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible AEW Exit
Speculation is now running wild that AEW could be losing another top name. Sammy Guevara posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram earlier today using a quote by screenwriter Eric Roth, that is often erroneously attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Guevara said "We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next, we go in faith."
AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes. * Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari...
#1 Contender Tag Match, Ladder Match, More Set For 9/22 IMPACT Wrestling
Three matches are announced for the September 22 episode of IMPACT on AXS. The next episode of IMPACT will name the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championship and determine who will challenge Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The two teams who will compete for the spot are the Motor City Machine Guns and Aussie Open.
Anthony Henry Gives Insight Into How CM Punk Has Treated Him At AEW
A little over a year ago, Anthony Henry made his AEW debut on "Dark" against Eddie Kingston and since then has made some notable appearances on a couple of episodes of "Dynamite" in matches against the likes of Hook and Luchasaurus. Henry also competed with tag team partner JD Drake as The Workhorsemen against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. He also made an appearance on ROH's Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour in a losing effort against Colt Cabana. This is all in addition to numerous appearances on "Dark" against Orange Cassidy and Konosuke Takeshita, among others.
Eric Bischoff Muses About Cody Rhodes' AEW Influence And Exit
Former EVP Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year, last wrestling for the company on the January 26 edition of "AEW: Dynamite," during which he lost a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match to Sammy Guevara. Rhodes won the TNT Championship three times while a part of AEW, with that being the only title he was able to win during his almost-three years with the company. Since Rhodes left AEW, different controversies have arisen within the organization, with the biggest one coming following the All Out media scrum that involved about 10 people in a backstage altercation, including EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Former WCW Executive Producer and frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff suggests it might not be a coincidence.
UPDATED: WWE Announces Press Conference For Tomorrow With Logan Paul & Roman Reigns
UPDATED: WWE has officially announced a press conference with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns for tomorrow in Las Vegas. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Paul appeared and announced that he had set up the press conference for tomorrow in Vegas, though he didn’t explain what it was for.
