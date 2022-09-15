Agata Popęda here with the humble confession that since I joined the Weekly in mid-July 2021, I’ve never had more fun, or felt more sense of mission, than when I was working on the story I’m inviting you to read now. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, titled Respite from War, is about a journey to Polish-Ukrainian border during which two Salinas teachers, Patricia Matulas Mason and Gabrielle DeVilla, spent a couple of weeks teaching English—and hope—to 29 Ukrainian children from the nearby Yavoriv region. Thanks to their stories, I was able to connect with wonderful people who bring hope there, on the ground, at the NATO/E.U. border. In a way, I was also able to go home.

