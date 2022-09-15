Read full article on original website
Related
ediblemontereybay.com
Ad Astra Bread to Take Over Major Spot in Downtown Monterey
September 17, 2022 – It would be fair to assume Ad Astra Bread Co. has always aimed high with its bread- and taste-making game. Note the two-day process behind its Old World sourdoughs, the enterprising specials and the lavish focaccia flatbreads that have been a hit from the get-go.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Chef Alejandro Ceja wants to change the way you think about food trucks
After 10 years of cooking for other people, Chef Alejandro Ceja, the owner of Hollister’s El Guapo Kitchen, is on a mission to change how people think of Mexican food trucks, even as he works to perfect his operation. “It is so hard to transition from restaurants to food...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montereycountyweekly.com
Two opportunities to get involved in protecting our coastline and waterways.
David Schmalz here, thinking about the local coast, and how lucky we are to live in one of the world’s most beautiful places, where stunning views and awe-inspiring marine life are there for us to appreciate whenever we make time for it (see: sea lion mania happening right now at Fisherman’s Wharf).
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Event Preview: Ultimate Challenge in Salinas, Calif. (Oct. 21-23, 2022) Loaded with Top Cali and West Coast Teams
One of the top events in travel ball play each October is the Ultimate Challenge held in Salinas, Calif. featuring many of the top 18U, 16U and 14U teams from California and the West Coast. Sponsored by PGF, the event is hosted by hometown club team Salinas Storm. Extra Inning...
KSBW.com
Why did the city of Pacific Grove cut trees down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Residents of Pacific Grove have called foul after several trees were cut down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, but the city says the move was done in full transparency and will only help the monarchs. (Video Player: How to help the monarch butterfly now that...
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
In the shadow of 831 Water, large mixed-use housing project shows how much change is in motion
The Argus Company, a small used-car dealership, could be seeing a grand new neighbor in the coming years, as yet another Water Street mixed-use project enters the early stages of planning. The public response to the 105-unit proposal is just beginning.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photo shows moment 2 planes crashed in midair over Santa Cruz County
"You are coming up on me pretty quick," one pilot reportedly said.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
kalw.org
Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.
This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
realtree.com
California Zoo Staff and City Police Exchange Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion
A war of words has ensued between California’s Oakland Zoo staff and officers with the Hollister Police Department who shot a wild mountain lion that was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. According to NBC Bay Area, the incident began the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, when...
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Two Salinas teachers helped bring hope, and a respite from war, to the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Agata Popęda here with the humble confession that since I joined the Weekly in mid-July 2021, I’ve never had more fun, or felt more sense of mission, than when I was working on the story I’m inviting you to read now. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, titled Respite from War, is about a journey to Polish-Ukrainian border during which two Salinas teachers, Patricia Matulas Mason and Gabrielle DeVilla, spent a couple of weeks teaching English—and hope—to 29 Ukrainian children from the nearby Yavoriv region. Thanks to their stories, I was able to connect with wonderful people who bring hope there, on the ground, at the NATO/E.U. border. In a way, I was also able to go home.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Comments / 0