fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man arrested after reportedly crashing into multiple vehicles
A 24-year-old Fall River man has been arrested after reportedly causing destruction to multiple cars. According to New Bedford Police, on Monday, officers responded to the area of Newton Street and Mill Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, they observed two parked vehicles with extensive damage and a silver Toyota facing the wrong way on Newton Street with extensive damage to the front end, passenger side, and driver side.
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Shootings May be Linked — Retribution, According to Providence Police
Providence police are investigating whether a shooting in the city on Thursday night was in retaliation for a shooting incident earlier that day. As GoLocal reported, a male — in his 20s — was shot in Olneyville around 4:30 PM on Thursday. “We are investigating this as a...
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
nrinow.news
Multiple assaults lead to injury of firefighter, two arrests, marking busy night at Hilltop Inn
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police called to Hilltop Inn on Eddie Dowling Highway three times in one night last month later described a violent series of incidents leading to two arrests, multiple assaults, an unconscious suspect and threatening behavior against officers from witnesses. Mariah Dubois, 20, of Woonsocket, was later...
Woonsocket Call
Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
GoLocalProv
Multiple Pellet Gun Attacks Reported on Providence’s East Side Overnight
There were multiple pellet gun attacks in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. It marks the latest in this type of crime in the city. As GoLocal reported in May, “Pellet Gun Assaults Continue to Plague Providence — More Brown University Students Shot Overnight.”. About Incidents. At approximately...
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges
Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
foxbangor.com
Boston man arrested on drug charges after concerned citizens trigger MDEA investigation
ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.
ABC6.com
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
ABC6.com
Man accused of hitting two parked cars while driving drunk in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man is accused of hitting two parked cars while driving drunk in New Bedford earlier this week. On Monday, New Bedford police responded to the area of Newton and Mill streets for reports of a crash. When officers arrived to the scene, they...
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
Man arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a Fall River man after he was caught driving intoxicated in New Bedford earlier this week.
Man arrested following 4-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his U-Haul crashed at Route...
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation. Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and […]
Tiverton hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fall River
Police have arrested the driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a man in Tiverton earlier this week.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man charged after search warrant finds illegal guns and narcotics at residence
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges after a Massachusetts State Police investigation finds nearly a kilo of Fentanyl and other drugs in the man’s residence, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday. On Thursday, September 8, a joint police...
