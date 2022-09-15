ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man arrested after reportedly crashing into multiple vehicles

A 24-year-old Fall River man has been arrested after reportedly causing destruction to multiple cars. According to New Bedford Police, on Monday, officers responded to the area of Newton Street and Mill Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, they observed two parked vehicles with extensive damage and a silver Toyota facing the wrong way on Newton Street with extensive damage to the front end, passenger side, and driver side.
FALL RIVER, MA
Woonsocket Call

Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Multiple Pellet Gun Attacks Reported on Providence’s East Side Overnight

There were multiple pellet gun attacks in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. It marks the latest in this type of crime in the city. As GoLocal reported in May, “Pellet Gun Assaults Continue to Plague Providence — More Brown University Students Shot Overnight.”. About Incidents. At approximately...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges

Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
FALL RIVER, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
foxbangor.com

Boston man arrested on drug charges after concerned citizens trigger MDEA investigation

ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation. Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and […]
REHOBOTH, MA

