ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.

KNOX COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO