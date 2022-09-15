Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Discord: How to Create a Forum Channel on Mobile
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Discord introduced Forum Channels, a new kind of text channel that allows a server’s members to have multiple...
TechCrunch
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
Engadget
Adobe acquires collaborative design platform Figma for $20 billion
Adobe just made a big move into team-based creative work. The company is acquiring the online collaborative design platform Figma for roughly $20 billion in cash and shares. That's the largest buyout of a private software company to date, according to Bloomberg's Katie Roof. Adobe hopes the deal will "accelerate" web creativity and put more of the Creative Cloud suite's technology on the internet. You can expect to see Adobe's visual editing features find their way into Figma's platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
Meta disbands its 'Responsible Innovation' team responsible for ensuring Facebook products are ethical - weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned 'many teams are going to shrink' as the company tries to cut costs
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has disbanded the Responsible Innovation team responsible for policing ethical concerns about its products, as the company and other tech giants slash costs amid weak growth. The team consisted of roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists, and others who collaborated with product teams across the...
AdWeek
Meta Set to Introduce Advantage Custom Audience Option
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Meta released Facebook Graph API v15.0 and Marketing API v15.0 Thursday, and the litany of changes was highlighted...
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek
LinkedIn Sales Navigator Gives Sellers New Insights on Accounts’ Level of Interest
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). LinkedIn is rolling out a new Account Dashboard for its LinkedIn Sales Navigator suite of tools that will...
AdWeek
Did Patagonia's Founder Just Launch Us Further Into the Green Vortex?
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard sent ripples through the business world following his family’s decision to give away the company nearly 50 years after founding it. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor. Rafael Canton. Rafael Canton is Adweek's breaking news reporter...
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
TechCrunch
Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge
I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns
So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
Microsoft has launched a new CDN for businesses
Microsoft has announced it will introduce a new CDN service targeted at businesses, with video streaming enhancements taking centre stage. The news follows the acquisition of eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network) company Peer5 in August 2021 and the subsequent integration of the firm's service into the Teams video conferencing platform.
AdWeek
YouTube Lets Creators Respond to Comments With YouTube Shorts
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). YouTube continues to encourage usage of its YouTube Shorts short-form video option across its platform, and the latest...
AdWeek
Hodinkee Expands Headcount as Part of Broader Bid to Widen Its Audience
Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. The specialty watch publisher Hodinkee, which combines lifestyle reporting with a marketplace, added five new staff to its editorial team in August, the latest move in a series of strategic shifts designed to expand the reach and relevance of the company.
TechCrunch
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
The Do's and Don'ts of Mark Zuckerberg's Growth Marketing Strategy
Meta’s infamous CEO and Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, was recently interviewed by Joe Rogan — the highly-criticized host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. It was as cringe-y and awkward as it sounds. Although I’m not sure why we haven’t canceled them yet (given the half-ass apology about spreading misguided COVID information or the problematic content moderation strategy), you gotta admit — these guys know a thing or two about growth marketing.
Comments / 0