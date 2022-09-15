>HOPKINSVILLE, KY (September 14, 2022) Christian County Public Schools will host the scheduled alumni football event this Friday, September 16 in conjunction with the Hopkinsville High vs. Christian County High Football game. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM with alumni events taking place prior to the start of the game. All former football players and coaches for both teams are invited to attend the pre-game festivities which will be held in front of the Stadium of Champions beginning at 5:30 PM. Alumni and one guest will be admitted to the game for free and alumni will be recognized.

