Christian Co. stays ‘green’ on COVID map, Trigg Co. goes ‘yellow’
Christian County remains ‘green’ on the COVID-19 community spread level map, while Trigg County is back ‘yellow’. The surrounding counties also remain ‘green’ or have become so, including Todd, Logan, Muhlenberg, Hopkins and Caldwell, while Lyon County is ‘yellow’. The positivity rate...
Hoptown Idol returns Friday at Sounds at 6
‘Hoptown Idol’ returns at Sounds at 6 in downtown Hopkinsville Friday night. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says several talented participants have already been selected in submitted video auditions and an open mic will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Founders Square. The winner will receive $500 cash and...
Christian County Schools to Host Alumni Event Friday Evening
>HOPKINSVILLE, KY (September 14, 2022) Christian County Public Schools will host the scheduled alumni football event this Friday, September 16 in conjunction with the Hopkinsville High vs. Christian County High Football game. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM with alumni events taking place prior to the start of the game. All former football players and coaches for both teams are invited to attend the pre-game festivities which will be held in front of the Stadium of Champions beginning at 5:30 PM. Alumni and one guest will be admitted to the game for free and alumni will be recognized.
Local airport hosts Wings and Wheels car and plane show
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport was bustling with activity Saturday as it hosted the Wings and Wheels car and plane show. Mark Boyd organizes the annual event and says it’s a family-friendly activity that exposes more folks to the youth programs offered by the airport. He says the airport wants...
Distinguished Young Women competition coming up Sunday at Alhambra
This year’s Distinguished Young Woman competition for Christian County will be Sunday night at the Alhambra Theatre and young ladies from all local high schools are competing. Erin Namie is the Distinguished Young Women director and says there are two students from Fort Campbell High School, two from UHA,...
Indictments for assault, criminal abuse returned by grand jury
A Christian County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments for assault and criminal abuse Friday afternoon. Indicted for second-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest is 57-year-old Michael Hoover. Hoover is accused of assaulting a female victim in August and then barricading himself into an apartment in Woodland Heights, where he was allegedly armed with a knife and threatening to kill deputies.
HPD investigating armed robbery of mailman
Hopkinsville police are investigating an armed robbery of a mailman from Thursday evening on Apache Drive. The unknown male suspect pointed a handgun in the mailman’s face just after 6:30 p.m. near 195 Apache and demanded the keys to his vehicle and the keys to the mailboxes in the area.
HS Football Preview
For the 56th time The Hopkinsville Tigers and The Christian Co. Colonels will meet on the gridiron tonight at 7pm at The Stadium of Champions. Both teams are 1 and 3 on the season and both teams have wins over Caldwell Co. and Hopkinsville won last year’s meeting 38 to nothing while also having won the last 3 meetings.
Two Oak Grove residents facing numerous charges following pursuit
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, deputies were in the area of Highway 115 attempting to locate an individual wanted on federal warrants from the US Marshal Service. The subject was located operating a vehicle on 115 and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver—29-year-old Darien Williams-Wright—allegedly failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle was shortly discovered wrecked in a field off Bradshaw Road and Bradshaw-Fidelio Road.
Phones, tablets stolen during burglary at T Mobile store
A total of 20 phones and tablets were stolen during a burglary Thursday night at the T Mobile store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police responded to an alarm call about 11:30 p.m. and investigation determined three suspects broke a side window to the building, made entry into the store and stole the phones and tablets with a combined value of about $12,500.
Friday is deadline to apply for Mayor’s Youth Council
Friday is the deadline to apply for Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch’s Youth Council. This year’s class will represent the 6th of its kind and all interested high school juniors and seniors in Christian County are encouraged to apply whether students attend public, private, or home schools. Serving on...
Blazers Turn Up the Heat and Lady Colonels Run Out of Gas
After a back and forth affair earlier this season where UHA was able to go on the road and take three tight sets from Christian County, the rematch has been a date to look forward too. Last night it finally came to pass. Both teams had reason to be confident...
Todd Fiscal Court keeps property tax rate the same at special meeting
Todd Fiscal Court approved final reading of an ordinance Friday morning keeping property tax rates the same as last year at a special-called meeting. The vote was unanimous to leave the tax rate at 9.9 cents per $100 of assessed value and Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield credits fiscal court and county department heads for allowing the county to keep the property tax rate the same for at least the last dozen years.
Christian County Board of Elections looking to increase voter turnout, find more poll workers
Several efforts will be made in the coming weeks to increase voter turnout in Christian County and the Board of Elections discussed some of those measures during its regular September meeting Thursday morning. Nikki Chambers with the League of Women Voters says they’re working with civic organizations and other groups...
School board approves working budget, hears school safety update
The Christian County School Board heard a school safety update at Thursday’s meeting and approved a working budget for this school year. Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt says all schools are staffed with a School Resource Officer and they’re settling in nicely to their new duties and responsibilities—they also continue to conduct random metal detection in the schools while conducting safety drills of all types. He says one measure they intend to get going soon are student ID badges, which he says they will visibly wear while on campus or at off-campus events.
