Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Autumn is almost here!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Say goodbye to the summer like temperatures and hello to fall. With the Fall Equinox only a few days away the forecast for tomorrow looks to be a little more like fall. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s with mostly clear skies, a cold front looks to push its way into the area by the evening time hours. As the cold front pushes its way through the chance for isolated showers will increase and temperatures will continue to fall. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s with increasing cloud cover. Friday, we look to be in the 70s as we head into the weekend.
kotatv.com
It will feel like July in September for Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with clear skies and breezy conditions. Monday afternoon dry, hot, and breezy conditions will bring fire weather conditions back to the region as Monday still looks to be our hottest day with one more blast of summer like temperatures, highs on Monday will range from the 80s to 90s across the region. The heat will be short lived as cooler temperatures and the possibility for rain return on Wednesday and Thursday.
kotatv.com
Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Connor Piontek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 16 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Connor Piontek. Congrats on your Big ‘Ol Fish!!!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Chicken Sauté with Paprika Sauce
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a great way to use paprika to create an amazing entree! Be sure to use the good paprika - either Spanish or Hungarian. Spending a little more on the good stuff is worth it in this dish!. Sprinkle 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts...
kotatv.com
Spicy festival wraps up for the year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.
kotatv.com
Some truckers say ‘more training should be required to drive a semi-truck’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Truck safety advocates lobbied in Congress Monday to push for more guidelines for semi-truck drivers. The efforts come after the Truck Safety Coalition laid out the states with the deadliest truck crashes per capita nationwide in 2020, with South Dakota coming in second. While the...
kotatv.com
Pennington County Sheriff's Office fitness test
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Deadwood jams out during 32nd annual music festival
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday marks the end of the 2022 Deadwood Jam, the city’s last official outdoor event of the summer. The two-day music-filled event started Friday with a performance by “The Two Tracks” at Outlaw Square on Deadwood’s Main Street. But even before the...
kotatv.com
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Rapid City casino Sunday afternoon. The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m. The employee told police that a man entered the casino, brandished a...
Comments / 0