Sports Roundup: Alton-Marquette Battle In Girls Tennis, Tigers Capture Boys Soccer Win, Tigers Swim Team Third In Big Meet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online Newspaper
Related
edglentoday.com
Returning Stars Holmes and Holton Lead Knights To Big 42-16 Homecoming Win
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran head coach Mike Koch said before the game that tonight would be different than their previous three games this season. What he saw on the field might have impressed even him, as the Metro East Lutheran Knights captured a big home victory on Friday night, winning 42-16.
O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens
By Max Baker EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion. The ball was going to Christopher ...
edglentoday.com
Galva at Metro-East Lutheran Football 9-16-22
The Wildcats take on the Knights in Edwardsville. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
granitehighworld.com
Football Highlights: Granite City Warriors VS. Champaign Central Maroons
Friday night lights are back in Granite City and have a new look on the Kevin Green Multi-Purpose turf field. On Friday September 9th, the Warriors took on the Champaign Central Maroons in an exciting game that unfortunately ended in a loss for Granite City. The Warriors kickoff by senior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Week 3 football notebook: Ritenour rolling after long losing skid
By Chris Geinosky and Nate Latsch Coming into the 2022 campaign, Ritenour had won only two games in the past three seasons. After a 22-15 season-opening loss to Pattonville, the Huskies had lost 13 games in a row. Now they have a two-game winning streak. Ritenour broke the losing streak with ...
edglentoday.com
MELHS Soccer Team Scores Consecutive Wins: Schlessinger, Schwarz, Score Hat Tricks for Win Over Oilers
EDWARDSVILLE - It’s been a good week for the Metro-East Lutheran High School soccer team with two wins in the past two days. On Monday, the Knights defeated Carlyle despite being short two players. With several players out due to illness, MELHS was only able to field nine players for the game, with Carlyle playing with a full squad of 11.
KMOV
Mission STL hosts Guns Down Hoops Up 3-on-3 basketball tournament
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mission: St. Louis will host its first three-on-three basketball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Guns Down Hoops Up tournament will bring awareness to gun violence in the metro area and honor those who lost their lives. This event will start at 11 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. at the Tandy Rec Center. The winning team will receive a $250 cash prize, and the runner-up will receive $100.
granitehighworld.com
First Game on Kevin Greene Multi-Purpose Field
Granite City High School’s new million-dollar athletic facility just had its grand opening on Friday September 9th 2022. The Kevin Green Multi-Purpose Facility will be used for football, soccer, and the Marching Warriors. The turf dedication started off with the cutting of the ribbon on the new field. Cutting the ribbon were students Aleah Crenshaw, Ella Hickam, Gwen Hale, Chris Taylor, Alex Weaver, Maddox Kennedy, Catelynn Liniger, Sky Augustin, Mia Gudino, Maurice Dotson, and Hannah Avants. The inaugural football game was held directly after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
RELATED PEOPLE
hoopfeed.com
Notre Dame announces first annual Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis, featuring head coaches from the city
Notre Dame will hold the first annual Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis on Nov. 12 with a matchup against the California Golden Bears. The game features a homecoming of the head coaches. Notre Dame’s Niele Ivey and Cal’s Charmin Smith grew up in St. Louis. From the...
One Cardinal Way new residents won’t pay during postseason
ST. LOUIS – One Cardinal Way, the apartment building directly across Clark Street from Busch Stadium, is saying “You don’t pay while we play” to any new residents. Anyone who moves into the luxury apartment building could get free rent while the Cardinals are playing in the postseason. If the Cardinals secure a postseason spot, […]
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
xflnewshub.com
Report: XFL Keeping St Louis BattleHawks Name, First Game In March
Andy Banker of Fox 2 in St Louis reports that the XFL St Louis team is keeping the BattleHawks name and has an idea of when the first game will be. “St. Louis officials said they expect the name Battlehawks to remain, but they have not received confirmation from the XFL. “
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ka-kaw! St. Louis will host another XFL game in 2023
There's big news about when St. Louis will host its first game in the revamped XFL, along with keeping the “Battlehawks” team name.
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
Illinois Business Journal
Free construction course starts Sept. 19 at Lewis & Clark’s Scott Bibb Center
Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course for those considering a career in the construction trades. This class is open to anyone, 18 and over, who has an interest in a career in construction. Students will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
Dennis R. Satterlee
Dennis R. Satterlee, 80, of Gillespie, IL, died at his residence on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 3:25 pm. He was born March 8, 1942, in Litchfield, IL to Charles H. Satterlee & Lois E. McPherson Satterlee. He married Carole Jane Cavitt Satterlee on September 28, 1974, in Gillespie, IL. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2014. He was an educator with a Ph.D. in education and archeology. He was a veteran after having served in the US Army. Dennis was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. He loved traveling the world and going to England.
edglentoday.com
Scott A. Emery
Scott A. Emery, 57 of Alton, passed away at 1:49 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. He was born on January 1, 1965, in Alton to the late Christopher J. Emery and Sharon K. (Stemm) Emery. She survives. Scott was a...
edglentoday.com
Mary Jane Theisen
Mary Jane Theisen, 71, died at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 27, 1951, in Richmond Heights, MO, she was the daughter of William and Edna (Coleman) Boekesch. Surviving is her daughter, Jessica Spring Inniss, of St. Louis, MO, and her sister, Jeanne (Kirchman) Clark, of Freeburg, IL., as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Kevin Neil Theisen, her sister, Kay Suzanne (Kirchman) Walt, of St. Louis, MO, and her brother, Robert William Boekesch, of St. Louis, MO. Information regarding the time and place of the memorial service is still pending. An online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
KOMU
Former St. Louis football player’s cold case remains unsolved while reward money doubles to incentivize witnesses
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a case that’s gone cold. It’s been 67 days since Damion Baker was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis. Now, his family and police are making new pleas to find the killer. “Damion was not a young man that would...
Comments / 0