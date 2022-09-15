Sports Roundup: Alton-Marquette Battle In Girls Tennis, Tigers Capture Boys Soccer Win, Tigers Swim Team Third In Big Meet

Dennis R. Satterlee, 80, of Gillespie, IL, died at his residence on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 3:25 pm. He was born March 8, 1942, in Litchfield, IL to Charles H. Satterlee & Lois E. McPherson Satterlee. He married Carole Jane Cavitt Satterlee on September 28, 1974, in Gillespie, IL. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2014. He was an educator with a Ph.D. in education and archeology. He was a veteran after having served in the US Army. Dennis was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. He loved traveling the world and going to England.

GILLESPIE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO