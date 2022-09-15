The series finale of the CW‘s Dynasty aired on Friday, September 16, with the reboot saying goodbye after five seasons. But is it really the end?. In an interview with Deadline following the series finale, showrunner Josh Reims reflected on Dynasty‘s popularity, thanks largely to Netflix, where the primetime soap has been streaming since its first season dropped in 2018. In fact, Dynasty has delivered impressive viewership on the streamer around the world, despite low ratings on its original network of The CW.

