tvinsider.com
‘American Gigolo’: Gretchen Mol on the ‘Pure Love’ Between Michelle & Julian
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for American Gigolo, Season 1, Episode 2, “Pretty Baby.”]. American Gigolo continues to unravel the lives of recently released prisoner Julian (Jon Bernthal) and the people surrounding him, particularly his former girlfriend Michelle (Gretchen Mol), who warned him to stay away from her for fear of his life.
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’: 3 Things to Know About Saved Show’s Fourth & Final Season
We thought the intricately plotted drama was grounded for good last year when NBC canceled it after three seasons. But when Netflix audiences got excited about the mystery of Montego Air Flight 828, which vanished for five and a half years only to return with passengers who hadn’t aged a day, the streamer brought back Manifest for a fourth and final round.
tvinsider.com
‘Dynasty’ Reboot Wraps After 5 Seasons on The CW — Could Netflix Save It?
The series finale of the CW‘s Dynasty aired on Friday, September 16, with the reboot saying goodbye after five seasons. But is it really the end?. In an interview with Deadline following the series finale, showrunner Josh Reims reflected on Dynasty‘s popularity, thanks largely to Netflix, where the primetime soap has been streaming since its first season dropped in 2018. In fact, Dynasty has delivered impressive viewership on the streamer around the world, despite low ratings on its original network of The CW.
tvinsider.com
Cornered: Why ‘Quantum Leap’ Star Raymond Lee Values Integrity (VIDEO)
Fall TV is officially here, and with it come new shows with stars we can’t wait to get to know. We recently took the opportunity to find out a little bit more about Raymond Lee, who’s leading the new Quantum Leap (premiering September 19 on NBC). In the sequel series, Lee’s quantum physicist Ben Song is the one “leaping” inside people at different points in time.
tvinsider.com
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Cast Talks Expanding the Canon in Animated Series (VIDEO)
Everyone knows Transformers are alien robots — or are they? Animated series Transformers: Earthspark introduces siblings Twitch (voiced by Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), the first Transformers born on Earth, aka Terrans. “They’re new to everything around them, including the legacy bots who are part of the story,”...
tvinsider.com
Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy
A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.
tvinsider.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Was ‘Grateful’ NBC Killed ‘Cruel Intentions’ Spinoff Series
More than 20 years ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar played the rosary-carrying, cocaine-snorting Kathryn Merteuil in the teen drama Cruel Intentions. Now, the actress is opening up about the movie’s ill-fated reboot series on NBC, with Gellar stating that the network and concept were just “not a good fit.”
tvinsider.com
Demi Moore in Talks to Star in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote’s Women’
Demi Moore is in talks to return to the small screen in the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote’s Women. According to Deadline, the actress would join a cast that so far includes Tom Hollander, who stars as Capote, as well as Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny. Though no official report of her character has been announced, IMBD has her listed as playing Ann Woodward, the American socialite, showgirl, model, and radio actress. Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes.
tvinsider.com
‘Girl in Room 13’: Elisabeth Röhm on Directing Anne Heche’s Last Movie — ‘She Was a True Advocate’
One of Anne Heche‘s final performances is in Lifetime‘s Girl in Room 13. Premiering September 17, the TV movie is inspired by actual events, exploring the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry in the United States. Heche stars as Janie and Larissa Dias stars as her...
tvinsider.com
‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer: Christina Milian Steps Into Late Naya Rivera’s Role (VIDEO)
We now have a first look at Christina Milian as Colette Jones in Season 3 of Starz series Step Up, the character previously played by the late Naya Rivera, who died in a drowning accident in July 2020 at age 33. The new trailer teases a look at what’s to...
tvinsider.com
‘Love Is Blind’: Are Deepti & Kyle Together Post-‘After the Altar’?
On Love Is Blind Season 2, cast members Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams found “love” (or what they thought was love) while “dating” in the pods, but not with each other — and with disastrous results. Thankfully, they did come out of Love Is Blind with something far more valuable: a true friendship.
tvinsider.com
How Max Thieriot Is Juggling ‘SEAL Team’ & ‘Fire Country’
We’re getting double the Max Thieriot this fall on Paramount+ and CBS, with SEAL Team returning for its sixth season on Sunday, September 18 and Fire Country premiering on Friday, October 7. “It’s a juggle, but thankfully we started SEAL Team Season 6 before we started shooting Episode 2...
tvinsider.com
‘Confess Fletch’: How & Where to Watch Jon Hamm’s New Movie Now Streaming
In the market for a star-studded movie night? The new comedy Confess, Fletch is a perfect candidate with star Jon Hamm leading the romp. The film is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and tells the story of Fletch (Hamm), who is a “roguishly charming endlessly troublesome” man. Things get wild when Fletch finds himself the prime suspect of a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Will Have ‘Triple Jeopardy’ Round, Plus See Mayim Bialik Promo (VIDEO)
Jeopardy! bosses have revealed some juicy details about the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, including format changes, bigger prizes, and new celebrity competitors. There’s also a promo video, below, featuring host Mayim Bialik. And new celebrity contestants’ names have been revealed for the hour-long prime-time show. Perhaps the...
tvinsider.com
‘Floor Is Lava’ First Look: Everything Is Hotter in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look. Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.
tvinsider.com
‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Teases Titania’s ‘Relentless’ Ways, Promises More Fight
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”]. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faced her biggest battle yet this season when she found herself fighting super influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) in court for control over the She-Hulk moniker in, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Mick Struggles to Take Necessary Steps
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6 “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”]. Mick (Treat Williams) may now be able to say the words “I’m an addict,” but that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to still worry about him. In fact, the latest Chesapeake Shores episode shows the complete opposite.
tvinsider.com
‘Big Brother’ Alum Jessie Godderz to Host New ‘Whacked Out’ Series
Like America’s Funniest Home Videos for jocks, Whacked Out Sports has long been giving us all a reason to laugh at other people’s misfortunes. But where AFV is all about piñata bats to the nethers and cats that attack TVs, the syndicated Sports is interested in sportier endeavors gone wrong.
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Boss on Season 31 Format: ‘It’ll Be Like a Live Broadway Show’
Dance pros Mark Ballas, a two-time mirrorball champion, and Louis van Amstel aren’t the only two familiar faces returning to Dancing With the Stars for the show’s 31st season on Monday, September 12. Conrad Green, the show’s original executive producer, who helmed the show from its inception until Season 17 (in 2013), is back as showrunner. It’s an exciting time to be guiding the show. The dance competition reality series will be seen exclusively on Disney+. One of the biggest changes to the format is that there will be no commercials.
tvinsider.com
‘Under Wraps 2’: First Look at Cast & New Mummies (PHOTOS)
How’s this for timing? Under Wraps 2 is coming out just a month before the 25th anniversary of the original movie (October 25)!. Alex Zamm (Under Wraps) is back to director the new film, which premieres on September 25 on Disney Channel and September 30 on Disney+, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at photos of the main cast, including new mummy characters.
