Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Cast Talks Expanding the Canon in Animated Series (VIDEO)
Everyone knows Transformers are alien robots — or are they? Animated series Transformers: Earthspark introduces siblings Twitch (voiced by Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), the first Transformers born on Earth, aka Terrans. “They’re new to everything around them, including the legacy bots who are part of the story,”...
tvinsider.com
‘Full Circle’: Dennis Quaid Joins Steven Soderbergh HBO Max Crime Drama
HBO Max‘s Full Circle cast has added Dennis Quaid to its roster. Quaid will star alongside Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the Steven Soderbergh limited series, which does not yet have a release date. Set in present-day New York City, Full Circle follows the investigation into...
tvinsider.com
‘Constantine’ Reboot From J.J. Abrams Canceled at HBO Max
Bummer for all of us demonologist slash supernatural-exorcist slash J.J. Abrams fans — the reboot of Constantine has been axed by HBO Max. The original logline for the HBO Max series described the series as a darker reinvention of Constantine and “different from any previous project based on the character.” It was also rumored that Abrams had sought a person of color for the role of the violent and anti-social occult detective and it was set to take place in contemporary London.
tvinsider.com
‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses the New ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Movie
Sony Pictures has a new Karate Kid movie coming out in 2024, and now the co-creator of Netflix‘s hit Karate Kid spinoff series, Cobra Kai, is addressing the project and his involvement (or lack thereof). “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘1923’: Robert Patrick Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel as Sheriff
The Yellowstone prequel at Paramount+ has added Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons, according to Deadline. And given what we’ve seen on Yellowstone, we’re interested in seeing just what he’ll be doing as a result of that friendship. The casting comes just one day after Brandon Sklenar was announced to be playing Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I. The series is currently in production in Montana. It is set to debut in December 2022.
tvinsider.com
Where Is the ‘Everwood’ Cast Now, 20 Years Later?
Long before he helped bring the Arrowverse to The CW, producer Greg Berlanti brought teen dramas to The WB as an executive producer of Dawson’s Creek and the creator of Jack & Bobby and Everwood. Debuting on September 16, 2002, Everwood introduced viewers to the Brown family — widower...
tvinsider.com
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’: What That Sword Moment Means for Theo & More
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4, “The Great Wave.”]. With a scope so large and characters so beloved, it’s easy to feel like every episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been major so far. But Episode 4, “The Great Wave,” propelled the Prime Video series forward for just about every character on its roster.
tvinsider.com
Cornered: Why ‘Quantum Leap’ Star Raymond Lee Values Integrity (VIDEO)
Fall TV is officially here, and with it come new shows with stars we can’t wait to get to know. We recently took the opportunity to find out a little bit more about Raymond Lee, who’s leading the new Quantum Leap (premiering September 19 on NBC). In the sequel series, Lee’s quantum physicist Ben Song is the one “leaping” inside people at different points in time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘Girl in Room 13’: Elisabeth Röhm on Directing Anne Heche’s Last Movie — ‘She Was a True Advocate’
One of Anne Heche‘s final performances is in Lifetime‘s Girl in Room 13. Premiering September 17, the TV movie is inspired by actual events, exploring the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry in the United States. Heche stars as Janie and Larissa Dias stars as her...
tvinsider.com
‘American Gigolo’: Gretchen Mol on the ‘Pure Love’ Between Michelle & Julian
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for American Gigolo, Season 1, Episode 2, “Pretty Baby.”]. American Gigolo continues to unravel the lives of recently released prisoner Julian (Jon Bernthal) and the people surrounding him, particularly his former girlfriend Michelle (Gretchen Mol), who warned him to stay away from her for fear of his life.
tvinsider.com
‘Dynasty’ Reboot Wraps After 5 Seasons on The CW — Could Netflix Save It?
The series finale of the CW‘s Dynasty aired on Friday, September 16, with the reboot saying goodbye after five seasons. But is it really the end?. In an interview with Deadline following the series finale, showrunner Josh Reims reflected on Dynasty‘s popularity, thanks largely to Netflix, where the primetime soap has been streaming since its first season dropped in 2018. In fact, Dynasty has delivered impressive viewership on the streamer around the world, despite low ratings on its original network of The CW.
tvinsider.com
‘Confess Fletch’: How & Where to Watch Jon Hamm’s New Movie Now Streaming
In the market for a star-studded movie night? The new comedy Confess, Fletch is a perfect candidate with star Jon Hamm leading the romp. The film is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and tells the story of Fletch (Hamm), who is a “roguishly charming endlessly troublesome” man. Things get wild when Fletch finds himself the prime suspect of a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy
A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.
tvinsider.com
‘8 Simple Rules’ Turns 20: 10 Big Names Who Appeared on the Sitcom
After John Ritter left Three’s Company behind and Katey Sagal was no longer Married… With Children, but before Kaley Cuoco discovered The Big Bang Theory and David Spade learned the Rules of Engagement, those comedy TV stars aligned for ABC’s 8 Simple Rules. The sitcom, originally titled...
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Betrothals, Betrayals & Spilled Blood
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5, “We Light the Way.”]. Love hurts. But when the Targaryen family is involved, love also bleeds. Some might call this episode House of the Dragon’s “Red Wedding,” although there’s only one death at...
Kate Winslet Hospitalized After Falling On The Set Of ‘Lee’ While Filming In Croatia
Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming LEE in Croatia. The Oscar-winning actor fell while on the set of the movie and a rep for the star is offering an update on her health condition. “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” read the statement shared to Deadline. Winslet has been attached to star in the film Lee since 2015, a feature that would have the actor portraying the World War II correspondent Lee Miller. The historical drama...
tvinsider.com
‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Teases Titania’s ‘Relentless’ Ways, Promises More Fight
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”]. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faced her biggest battle yet this season when she found herself fighting super influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) in court for control over the She-Hulk moniker in, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”
tvinsider.com
‘Under Wraps 2’: First Look at Cast & New Mummies (PHOTOS)
How’s this for timing? Under Wraps 2 is coming out just a month before the 25th anniversary of the original movie (October 25)!. Alex Zamm (Under Wraps) is back to director the new film, which premieres on September 25 on Disney Channel and September 30 on Disney+, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at photos of the main cast, including new mummy characters.
tvinsider.com
‘Floor Is Lava’ First Look: Everything Is Hotter in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look. Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Mick Struggles to Take Necessary Steps
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6 “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”]. Mick (Treat Williams) may now be able to say the words “I’m an addict,” but that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to still worry about him. In fact, the latest Chesapeake Shores episode shows the complete opposite.
Comments / 0