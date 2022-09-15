Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming LEE in Croatia. The Oscar-winning actor fell while on the set of the movie and a rep for the star is offering an update on her health condition. “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” read the statement shared to Deadline. Winslet has been attached to star in the film Lee since 2015, a feature that would have the actor portraying the World War II correspondent Lee Miller. The historical drama...

CELEBRITIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO