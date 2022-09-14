The Predictions: Can Lompoc keep it going against Arroyo Grande? Will Righetti top Paso in league opener?

Read full article on original website
This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande
Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
Power Rankings: Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Mission Prep have chance to take top spot with big league games Friday
Call this the calm before the storm. There was barely any movement atop The Power Rankings this week, despite No. 1 St. Joseph falling on the road at Newbury Park last Friday. The top six teams remain the same, though, with league play starting, expect the rankings to look completely different in seven days.
Photos: Righetti hosts Paso Robles in league opener
This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
Paso Robles routs Righetti to open up Mountain League play
Santa Barbara Independent
Jack Trigueiro, SBHS Basketball and Tennis Coach, Dies at 88
Jack Trigueiro, a hard-driving coach who made the Santa Barbara High Dons the scourge of basketball and tennis courts, died Wednesday, September 14, at his home in Montecito. He was 88. A native of Bakersfield, where he was a notorious street fighter, Trigueiro played on UCSB’s basketball team in 1959-60...
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
South SLO County cities to pump treated wastewater into Santa Maria aquifer
Three south San Luis Obispo County cities are moving forward on a project to treat and sanitize wastewater, then pump it back into the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin to maintain supplies in the face of the ongoing drought, and to block seawater intrusion. Officials said the injection program, called Central...
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 5 to 11
On Sept. 5, Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9800 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 6, Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Long-running culinary fundraiser re-emerges as 'The Great Valley Cook-off' in Santa Ynez
Advance tickets are $70 per person, or $80 at the door, and can be purchased at artsoutreach.com/real-men-cook or by calling Arts Outreach at 805-688-9533. For more information, or to sign up as an amateur chef, email info@artsoutreach.com. Because not just men can cook, Arts Outreach’s long-running annual fundraiser is opening...
Santa Ynez Valley's Jeffrey, Carole Bloom discovered Los Alamos' creative soul
Jeffrey and Carole Bloom thought they were retiring from show business when they traded in the bright lights of Studio City for the bucolic life of Los Alamos. Instead, they discovered the community’s creative soul. The founders of Los Alamos Theatre Group, who have been named the Santa Ynez...
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo
A 30-year-old Santa Maria woman was identified as the victim who died after being struck by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday. The post Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Officials identify woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while she was walking across the highway in Nipomo Saturday evening.
