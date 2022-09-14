The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Friday morning after his truck ran off Interstate 49 and overturned several times in St. Landry Parish. New Iberia resident Harvey Broussard, 60, was driving a 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler north on I-49 when he ran off the roadway to the right and went down an embankment, overturning several times. Investigators are still trying to determine why Broussard ran off the road, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO