Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Facebook meet up leads to whole house burglary
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home.
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash
Northshore cops are working to determine what led to a woman losing control of her SUV along I-12 in St. Tammany Parish, and her dying as a result of the crash.
houmatimes.com
Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana
Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Truck driver killed after being thrown from 18-wheeler in St. Landry Parish crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Friday morning after his truck ran off Interstate 49 and overturned several times in St. Landry Parish. New Iberia resident Harvey Broussard, 60, was driving a 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler north on I-49 when he ran off the roadway to the right and went down an embankment, overturning several times. Investigators are still trying to determine why Broussard ran off the road, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
New Iberia man killed in St. Landry Parish crash
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's told KATC, deputies responded to a call regarding an overturned 18-wheeler Friday morning.
Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that soon before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Highway 11 in St. Tammany Parish. Michelle Gallien, 53, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167 at around 10:55 a.m. Eva H. Burks, 86, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
2 arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools from Habitat for Humanity in St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE, LA. (WVUE) - Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools from Habitat for Humanity on the north shore. Employees for the nonprofit said the theft has caused work to pause on several homes under construction for families in need. In the overnight hours of Aug. 23, a fenced-in storage...
Louisiana Authorizes Warn New Scam Involves Post Office Text Messages
FOX 10 reports Louisiana law enforcement is alerting the public of a new scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. If ain't one thing it's another right? Well, here we go again! The Sheriff's Office in LaSalle Parish says they have discovered a new scam that is being executed via cell phone. Area residents are getting test notifications supposedly from the U.S. Postal Service stating there's an issue with delivery.
NOLA.com
It's back! St. Tammany Parish Fair set to return to Covington after long hiatus
As festivals, concerts and celebrations trickle back to the north shore after the chaos of COVID-19 and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, there is one particular event that marks a clear turning point as the area moves forward. It’s been three years, but the St. Tammany Parish Fair is officially...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
