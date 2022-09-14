ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
houmatimes.com

Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana

Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com

Truck driver killed after being thrown from 18-wheeler in St. Landry Parish crash

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Friday morning after his truck ran off Interstate 49 and overturned several times in St. Landry Parish. New Iberia resident Harvey Broussard, 60, was driving a 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler north on I-49 when he ran off the roadway to the right and went down an embankment, overturning several times. Investigators are still trying to determine why Broussard ran off the road, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that soon before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Highway 11 in St. Tammany Parish. Michelle Gallien, 53, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
MyArkLaMiss

Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Authorizes Warn New Scam Involves Post Office Text Messages

FOX 10 reports Louisiana law enforcement is alerting the public of a new scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. If ain't one thing it's another right? Well, here we go again! The Sheriff's Office in LaSalle Parish says they have discovered a new scam that is being executed via cell phone. Area residents are getting test notifications supposedly from the U.S. Postal Service stating there's an issue with delivery.
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
