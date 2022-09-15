ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Tiffin University Announces Cold Case Fellowship Program

Tiffin University’s School of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences is accepting applications for the new Cold Case Fellowship Program, that will launch in the fall of 2023. The program will admit 25 new students into its first cohort, as well as a limited number of continuing students. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with TU’s faculty and third-party investigative agencies to investigate real-world unsolved mysteries. The collaboration will meet a significant community need while giving students hands-on experience in the field.
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA

The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
Community invited to benefit for cancer patient

LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
Head of local BBB retires after 50 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
Wottle returns to BG 50 years after winning Olympic Gold

The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open. The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
More photos from the Fulton County Fair

Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
Fighter jets over Toledo Thursday part of civil air defense test

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Mich., areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market

CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re checking out an original creation that’s a combination of two delicious foods. At Saum’s Market in Carey, they’ve put together a bratwurst and a Reuben to make a Breuben!”. A Breuben is a bratwurst patty made into a Reuben without the...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn

OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...

