Tiffin University’s School of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences is accepting applications for the new Cold Case Fellowship Program, that will launch in the fall of 2023. The program will admit 25 new students into its first cohort, as well as a limited number of continuing students. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with TU’s faculty and third-party investigative agencies to investigate real-world unsolved mysteries. The collaboration will meet a significant community need while giving students hands-on experience in the field.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO