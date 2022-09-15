Read full article on original website
tiffin.edu
Tiffin University Announces Cold Case Fellowship Program
Tiffin University’s School of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences is accepting applications for the new Cold Case Fellowship Program, that will launch in the fall of 2023. The program will admit 25 new students into its first cohort, as well as a limited number of continuing students. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with TU’s faculty and third-party investigative agencies to investigate real-world unsolved mysteries. The collaboration will meet a significant community need while giving students hands-on experience in the field.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
Lima News
Community invited to benefit for cancer patient
LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Defense & Special Teams Carry Liberty Center Past Archbold 16-0
LIBERTY CENTER – There’s a saying in sports that “defense wins championships”. If that saying holds true, the... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and...
13abc.com
Head of local BBB retires after 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
sent-trib.com
You don't want flu and COVID — shots recommended by BGSU chief health officer
Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer is recommending getting two vaccination shots together this fall. Ben Batey, who is the former county health commissioner, spoke at Wednesday’s Wood County Committee on Aging board meeting. Flu shots and COVID boosters should be on the to-do list this fall,...
13abc.com
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
Lima News
John Grindrod: Moeller, Lynch, White: Saying goodbye to more than just summer
With fall’s commencement, for me, there’s always an urge to take some inventory of what transpired over the summer. There were the positives, such as warmer weather that comes as a welcome relief to all who call Ohio home. However, in assessing any season that slips away despite...
sent-trib.com
Wottle returns to BG 50 years after winning Olympic Gold
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open. The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
fcnews.org
More photos from the Fulton County Fair
Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
Fighter jets over Toledo Thursday part of civil air defense test
Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Mich., areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market
CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re checking out an original creation that’s a combination of two delicious foods. At Saum’s Market in Carey, they’ve put together a bratwurst and a Reuben to make a Breuben!”. A Breuben is a bratwurst patty made into a Reuben without the...
What Time Is The Ohio State Game on Tonight? Start Time, Channel, Ohio State-Toledo Live Stream Info
Anyone in the mood for some Saturday night college football? If so, No. 3 Ohio State hosts Toledo on FOX! If not, hmm, I guess you can watch (or rewatch!) the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix?. How did Ohio State follow-up their 21-10 victory over Notre Dame? By...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn
OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
13abc.com
Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
