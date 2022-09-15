BURRILLVILLE – National Child Passenger Safety Week begins Sunday, Sept., 18 and ends on Saturday, Sept., 24. Saturday, Sept., 24, is also National Car Seat Check Up Day. Throughout the week, Buckleupallofus giant balloon will be showcasing and attending classic car and truck shows, cruise nights, community events and car seat check ups with police departments across New England. The goal is to reach out to as many kids and families as possible, reminding them about vehicle and passenger safety during a week designated to the focus recognized nationwide.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO