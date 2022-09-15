Read full article on original website
Boots & Beer, Stuff the Gazebo: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
This weekend is your final chance to visit the Burrillville Farmer’s Market for the season and visit with local food and goods vendors and organizations at the outdoor pavilion by Jesse Smith Library. The final market of 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Stillwater Mill pavilion at 100 Tinkham Lane in Harrisville.
RIHA names No. Smithfield’s Cindy Stepanian finance/administrative assistant
CRANSTON – The RI Hospitality Association has announced that North Smithfield resident Cindy Stepanian has been named as its finance/administrative assistant. In her role, Stepanian will be tasked with providing administrative support to RIHA’s President/CEO Dale Venturini and Chief Operating Officer Heather Singleton, assisting team members with events, meetings, team projects and other day-to-day activities, ensuring the maintenance of membership records, helping to prepare for Board of Directors meetings, and more.
Story time, candlelight prep & unicorn crafts: Five things to know in Glocester this week
The Glocester libraries’ story time program has openings for toddlers and preschoolers in sessions that begin this week. Toddler Story Time is open to children ages 2 to 3½ and their caregivers, featuring songs, rhymes, stories, music, and playtime, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., at the Harmony Library at 195 Putnam Pike, and Friday, at 10:30 a.m., at the Glocester Manton Library at 1137 Putnam Pike.
Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – A family-owned food manufacturer headquartered in town for 42 years has been sold to a private equity firm from Illinois. Daniele Inc., a producer of finely cured Italian meats, has been purchased by Chicago-based Entrepreneurial Equity Partners. The company has been owned by the Dukcevich family since Croatian husband and wife refugees, Stefano and Caroline, began making dry-cured delicacies in the northeastern Italy...
Sunday cartoon: National Child Passenger Safety Week
BURRILLVILLE – National Child Passenger Safety Week begins Sunday, Sept., 18 and ends on Saturday, Sept., 24. Saturday, Sept., 24, is also National Car Seat Check Up Day. Throughout the week, Buckleupallofus giant balloon will be showcasing and attending classic car and truck shows, cruise nights, community events and car seat check ups with police departments across New England. The goal is to reach out to as many kids and families as possible, reminding them about vehicle and passenger safety during a week designated to the focus recognized nationwide.
Burrillville Little League coach receives Red Sox Foundation’s Volunteer of the Year Award
BOSTON – A Burrillville Little League coach was one of six coaches and administrators from across New England to receive the Red Sox Foundation’s 2022 Mike Egan Volunteer of the Year Award at a pregame ceremony this week at Fenway Park. Scott Singleton of Burrillville was honored for...
Slekis aims to foster positive communication, make residents feel welcomed on Town Council
BURRILLVILLE – Stacey Slekis, a Democrat seeking election to the Burrillville Town Council, said she is running in hopes to foster a positive environment where residents feel welcomed and encouraged to speak freely with council members. “As I spoke with residents while collecting nomination signatures, many shared their negative...
