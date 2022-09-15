ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Comments / 0

Related
tiffin.edu

Tiffin University Announces Cold Case Fellowship Program

Tiffin University’s School of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences is accepting applications for the new Cold Case Fellowship Program, that will launch in the fall of 2023. The program will admit 25 new students into its first cohort, as well as a limited number of continuing students. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with TU’s faculty and third-party investigative agencies to investigate real-world unsolved mysteries. The collaboration will meet a significant community need while giving students hands-on experience in the field.
TIFFIN, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

A Toast to the City kicks off this weekend event starting Thursday evening. It features a full line of amazing wines, wonderful hors d’oeuvres from local bars and restaurants along with stage entertainment. Friday will include the Battle of the Businesses; Bourbon Tasting Event, a new event this year; and evening music by “Billy Likes Soda.” Saturday starts out with a golf outing, bingo and car cruise-in, golf cart poker run and Krendl Magic. Saturday night’s entertainment will include Derek Alan Band and AC/DC Tribute Band. The Canal Days 5K starts Sunday morning followed by the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. and then entertainment by Flat Bottom Boys, a BMX bike show and the grand prize drawing. For a complete schedule, visit delphoscanaldays.com.
LIMA, OH
tiffin.edu

Tiffin University Adds Three New Academic Programs

Tiffin University has announced the addition of three new degree options to its undergraduate curriculum.Students may now choose to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in global sports and culture, a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with a concentration in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a concentration in sport psychology.
TIFFIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
City
Green, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn

OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
OTTAWA, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
sent-trib.com

Wottle returns to BG 50 years after winning Olympic Gold

The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open. The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green

Danny Trejo, best-selling author and actor, is to visit Bowling Green for the Wood County District Public Library (WCDPL) Foundation Series Event. According to WCDPL, film and book lovers are invited to meet Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Weekend#Athletics#Linus College#Host Annual Green Gold#Tiffin University#The Tiffin Community#The Athletics Department#The Green Gold Fest#Hayes Courtyard#Tiffin Society
13abc.com

Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
presspublications.com

Rocky Ridge: Fire dept. auction set for Sept. 24

If you’re in the market for a 1982 Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped to fight grass fires or a 14-foot boat with a trolling motor and trailer you may want to schedule a stop in the Village of Rocky Ridge this coming weekend. Vehicles and equipment of the village’s...
ROCKY RIDGE, OH
Mike White

Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio

How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fcnews.org

More photos from the Fulton County Fair

Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
13abc.com

Broadband expansion in Seneca County

Kelley's Island's school is one of the smallest in Ohio. Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. Broadband expansion project announced in Seneca County. Updated: 5...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy