thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Defense & Special Teams Carry Liberty Center Past Archbold 16-0
LIBERTY CENTER – There's a saying in sports that "defense wins championships". If that saying holds true, the...
tiffin.edu
Tiffin University Announces Cold Case Fellowship Program
Tiffin University’s School of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences is accepting applications for the new Cold Case Fellowship Program, that will launch in the fall of 2023. The program will admit 25 new students into its first cohort, as well as a limited number of continuing students. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with TU’s faculty and third-party investigative agencies to investigate real-world unsolved mysteries. The collaboration will meet a significant community need while giving students hands-on experience in the field.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
A Toast to the City kicks off this weekend event starting Thursday evening. It features a full line of amazing wines, wonderful hors d’oeuvres from local bars and restaurants along with stage entertainment. Friday will include the Battle of the Businesses; Bourbon Tasting Event, a new event this year; and evening music by “Billy Likes Soda.” Saturday starts out with a golf outing, bingo and car cruise-in, golf cart poker run and Krendl Magic. Saturday night’s entertainment will include Derek Alan Band and AC/DC Tribute Band. The Canal Days 5K starts Sunday morning followed by the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. and then entertainment by Flat Bottom Boys, a BMX bike show and the grand prize drawing. For a complete schedule, visit delphoscanaldays.com.
tiffin.edu
Tiffin University Adds Three New Academic Programs
Tiffin University has announced the addition of three new degree options to its undergraduate curriculum.Students may now choose to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in global sports and culture, a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with a concentration in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a concentration in sport psychology.
David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn
OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
13abc.com
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
sent-trib.com
Wottle returns to BG 50 years after winning Olympic Gold
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open. The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.
bgfalconmedia.com
Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green
Danny Trejo, best-selling author and actor, is to visit Bowling Green for the Wood County District Public Library (WCDPL) Foundation Series Event. According to WCDPL, film and book lovers are invited to meet Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.
What Time Is The Ohio State Game on Tonight? Start Time, Channel, Ohio State-Toledo Live Stream Info
Anyone in the mood for some Saturday night college football? If so, No. 3 Ohio State hosts Toledo on FOX! If not, hmm, I guess you can watch (or rewatch!) the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix?. How did Ohio State follow-up their 21-10 victory over Notre Dame? By...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
13abc.com
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years
It still notched awards for some of its rides though
presspublications.com
Rocky Ridge: Fire dept. auction set for Sept. 24
If you’re in the market for a 1982 Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped to fight grass fires or a 14-foot boat with a trolling motor and trailer you may want to schedule a stop in the Village of Rocky Ridge this coming weekend. Vehicles and equipment of the village’s...
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio
How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
fcnews.org
More photos from the Fulton County Fair
Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
13abc.com
Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
13abc.com
Broadband expansion in Seneca County
Kelley's Island's school is one of the smallest in Ohio. Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. Broadband expansion project announced in Seneca County. Updated: 5...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
