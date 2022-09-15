Read full article on original website
Tiffin University Adds Three New Academic Programs
Tiffin University has announced the addition of three new degree options to its undergraduate curriculum.Students may now choose to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in global sports and culture, a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with a concentration in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a concentration in sport psychology.
