Tiffin University’s Green & Gold – Homecoming and Family Weekendwill take place September 30 through October 1. “Homecoming & Family Weekend is a special event that unites students, alumni, faculty, staff, families and the Tiffin Community to celebrate Tiffin University and show some Dragon Pride,” said Vickie Wilkins, Director of Alumni Relations. “This year we have added two new events – the Green & Gold Reverse Raffle, hosted by the Athletics Department and the Green & Gold Fest in Hayes Courtyard. The latter will offer activity tables, live music, games and entertainment for all ages, such as inflatables, an obstacle course, slide, trackless mini train, nine-hole putt-putt and more. We would love to see the TU Family as well as the Tiffin Community visit our beautiful campus and enjoy this day of activities with friends and family.”

TIFFIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO