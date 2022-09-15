ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral proceedings underway for Cobb Deputy Ervin

By Staff reports, Robin Rayne
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Law enforcement colleagues gather outside West Ridge Church as Cobb Sheriff Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.’s casket arrives Thursday. Robin Rayne

Funeral proceedings have begun for Marshall Ervin Jr., a Cobb sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Ervin, who was 38, and a fellow deputy, 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski, died while serving a warrant at a house in a quiet west Cobb subdivision on Sept. 8. Koleski’s funeral service was Wednesday.

Ervin’s body arrived at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia, Thursday, and his flag-draped casket was taken inside. A viewing began at noon, and the funeral is set to start at 2 p.m.

The funeral is being live-streamed. Click here to watch.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Jodi Ervin of Dallas, and two daughters, Mayleigh, 13, and Kourtlee, 11. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and other family members.

Ervin was a 2002 graduate of East Paulding High School, where he met his wife, according to his obituary. He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing and most of all, “spending time with his daughters who were his everything.”

He joined the sheriff’s office in 2002.

