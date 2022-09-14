ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thedowneypatriot.com

Warren High water polo in good hands with new coach

DOWNEY – A new era has begun with a familiar face around the pool these days for both the girls and boys water polo teams at Warren High School. That new face is coach Celeste Moreira and she is no stranger to winning. After a couple of coaches in...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

City Council votes to give $30K to Downey Rose Float

DOWNEY - The City of Downey will donate $30,000 to the Downey Rose Float Association to go towards their 2023 parade float. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the donation, with the money coming from the city’s General Fund. Councilman Mario Trujillo said that the hoped the...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey sees drop in homeless population

DOWNEY – Results of the 2022 homeless count indicate a drop in Downey and a slowing of growth county wide. In Downey, 218 homeless individuals were counted, down from 258 in 2020. In LA County’s Fourth District (in which the city of Downey resides), a 5% increase was reported,...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Alvarez says city council's new agenda policy violates her rights

DOWNEY – The Downey City Council adopted an official policy on Tuesday regarding how council members may add items to its future meeting agendas. Council members will now be required to request a potential future agenda item publicly during meetings, and need to have the backing of at least one other member.
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Memories from the 1920-30s

Several weeks ago, Bob Knox came into the Downey History Museum with a copy of his family’s history that he wanted to share with us. Being a very good, detailed history of the area around Downey, I am going to share this story with you. His family history will...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey abandons plans for roundabout

DOWNEY — Controversial plans for a trial roundabout at the intersection of Rives Avenue and Quill Drive have been abandoned. The proposed roundabout has been in discussions since September 2019 as a way to gauge effectiveness for possible installment at other locations throughout the city. Should the city council...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Animal shelters plead for help as facilities reach capacity

DOWNEY – Downey-based SEAACA is joining animal welfare organizations across the nation to ask for help as animal shelters and rescues deal with a backlog of adoptable animals. More animals are entering shelters than leaving, creating a “crisis of existential proportions,” SEAACA officials said in a news release....
DOWNEY, CA

