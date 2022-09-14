Read full article on original website
Related
A planet-size sunspot grew 10-fold in the last 2 days, and it's aimed directly at Earth
Scientists are watching as a planet-size sunspot has grown tenfold in the last two days and could launch solar flares directly toward Earth.
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: September 11th to September 17th, 2022
This week’s horoscope blends pleasure, beauty, lust, and imagination. The Virgo sun harmonizes with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on September 11th, allowing us to express ourselves in an unique and individualistic way that boosts our egos. Venus in Virgo shares a fraught aspect with Mars in Gemini on September 16th, adding prowess to our sensual desires. The same day, the Virgo sun opposes Neptune retrograde in Pisces, creating our own dreamy fantasy world that ignites our passions. On the evening of September 16th, Venus aligns with the North Node of Destiny, which will urge us to make major relationship decisions — good or bad, we are committing to one way of thinking. The last-quarter moon in Gemini occurs on September 17th, allowing us to follow up on the intentions set during September 10th’s harvest moon in Pisces. We can take the steps to progress our goals now.
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure
Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Sept. 18 Horoscope Is All About Turning Lemons Into Lemonade
Ideas are flowing and plans are in motion, but nothing is set in stone. The same energy is radiating from your Sept. 18 horoscope as it marks the beginning of a brand-new astrological season. But with six planets currently retrograde (!!) — Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Uranus, and Neptune — there's a major lack of stability and grounding. An array of things could be derailing you from your path, so try to keep your eyes on the prize.
Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions
Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
Sagittarius Horoscope September 2022
You will encounter angry people at work. Don't be hard-headed and communicate in a calm manner whenever possible, or keep an eye out for job opportunities in new industries. In terms of relationships, it is easy to have small quarrels, you should spend your energy on playing, and singles can participate in more friendship activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Allure
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
NYLON
Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure
Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
Yes, Virgos Are Perfectionists — but They're So Much More Than That
If you've ever sought cosmic guidance, you may be aware of how astrology can help deepen your understanding of yourself. And if your birthday falls between Aug. 22 and Sept. 22 (give or take a day or two, depending on the year), that means you're a practical Virgo. As a mutable earth sign, Virgos possess a keen eye for detail and a practical approach to life, which makes them level-headed and poised. On the other hand, their aim for perfection can often translate to being overcritical — but what matters is that their heart is in the right place. Down to earth, organized, and altruistic, one of the key Virgo traits is that they're always lifting up others to be the best versions of themselves.
This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022
This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/13/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't offer to help and then ask for a rain check because something else comes up. See a favor through to the end. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You may think that people know where you stand, but it looks like someone could do with a little reminding today.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You to Take the Lead
Not that there's ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology, but September's "personality" is very similar to that of Virgo, the same astrological season we're currently experiencing. Multidimensional and grounding, this month is a time to reflect on the recent energy shifts and reconnect with our mind, body, and soul. Your Sept. 11 horoscope is somewhat intertwined with last week's full moon in Pisces, given that this flood of consciousness is bringing us closer to a more spiritually evolved version of ourselves.
Capricorn—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Underpromise & Overdeliver, So Take It Slow
You’re going places this month, Capricorn, In fact, your Capricorn horoscope for September 2022 guarantees it! As Mercury in your authoritative 10th house opposes Jupiter on September 2, you’re feeling incredibly confident in your social standing at work. However, too much confidence in your sway may make it harder to build a career with a genuine foundation. Remember, you have a finite amount of time, so make sure you’re spending it focused on the right projects. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes...
Leo Horoscope September 2022: easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate
It is easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate. In terms of relationships, it's time to try to plan some small trips as things start to go quiet with your significant other.
How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
September for Sagittarius comes with a busy schedule, which the fire sign is more than used to and may even prefer over a blank slate, per Cosmopolitan. The outlet sees the end of summer as a time for their career to start sparking in new and exciting ways, and Sag will likely get a professional shoutout during the first week of the month.
Is A Virgo In Love With You? Here’s How To Attract A Virgo & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Falling in love isn’t easy, but loving a Virgo is always worth your while! Cautious and conscientious, Virgo knows that love is a work in progress. The right partner will love Virgo for their intellectual tidbits, witty banter, remarkable keenness and more. And if you’re currently falling for one, you’re probably wondering—is a Virgo in love with you, too? Ruled by Mercury—planet of communication—Virgo is unmistakably intelligent, analytical and dexterous. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo is firm, yet soft and flexible, yet durable. Known as a constant work in progress, Virgo is praised for being helpful, hardworking, humble, witty and...
Comments / 45