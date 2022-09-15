At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO