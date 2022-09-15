ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Doc Lawrence

Elvis at Rest

Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Brad Whitford
NME

Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’

This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Streaming#Zappos Theater#Performing#Grammy#Diamond#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Live
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Watch Ellie Goulding Bring New Single ‘Easy Lover’ to ‘Fallon’

Ellie Goulding appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her latest song “Easy Lover” — “one of my favorites,” host Jimmy Fallon said — on Tuesday night. The track — which is not a cover of the Phil Collins & Philip Bailey classic of the same name — is the first single off Goulding’s upcoming album, the follow-up to 2020’s Brightest Blue. (While the studio version boasts a guest version by Big Sean, the rapper did not appear on The Tonight Show to deliver his verse.) “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ in L.A. with Julia Michaels after conversations about the age-old tale...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Announces She's Quitting Music Amid Elton John Collab Success

Britney Spears informed her fans in an Instagram post that she will "probably never perform again." This announcement may be unsurprising, given all the star has been dealing with ever since her conservatorship has ended, but it is still quite ironic, given how she and Elton John just dropped their collaboration and it has been placing her back on the charts.
CELEBRITIES
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Michael Bublé and Gwen Stefani

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ is teasing a new album. She told ﻿Rolling Stone﻿﻿’s ﻿Music Now ﻿podcast about what she cooked up during the pandemic. “There’s a themed album,” she teased. “It’s something that people have been asking me to do for years, but it’s not done in the traditional sense. It’s not done yet, but I’m really excited about it.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
papermag.com

Oliver Malcolm Is Water in a Desert on 'Bloodline'

As if seeing our world in a grain of sand, Oliver Malcolm finds the universe in everything on "Bloodline." The single, released everywhere today, is shared alongside his latest four-song project, Act Two, exploring iterations of Malcolm’s unique sound and self. With charismatic lyrics and singular instrumentation, Act Two nestles into a sweet spot between soul-pop and surf-rock, all supported by his background in hip-hop production.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy