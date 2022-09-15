ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Mark Hampton II, 44

Ripley Bee
 5 days ago
Kevin Mark Hampton II, 44 years old, died August 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth, Ft. Thomas, Ky. from complications of diabetes.

He was born January 27, 1978, one of three born at Clermont Mercy Hospital through the blizzard.

He survived by his wife of 6 months, Vicki Murphy Hampton; ex-wife, Jennie Gardner Hampton; son, Kevin Mark Hampton III; grandmother, Millie Edmisten Hampton; parents, Kevin Mark Hampton and Julie (Mark)Robke; sister, Heather (Jason) Sheilds; brother, Timothy Robke ; sister, Elizabeth Hampton; aunts, Robin (Ken) Swartz, Charity Hampton; uncles, Jim (Darlene) Rolph, Marty(Marcie) Rolph, Danny (Crissy ) Rolph; nephew, Judah Shields; and niece, Nora Shields, as well as many cousins.

Kevin graduated Bracken County High School 1996. Worked as a mechanic at Car x and MPH. Kevin loved off Road adventures, quad riding, RC boats, cars and trucks! Loved all kinds of animals, especially his dog Hank! He loved Fords, and life.

Plans of a celebration of life, is in the works, no dates at this time.

