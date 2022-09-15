ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC 'nearing its breaking point' as Republican governors continue to send asylum seekers to city

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UddOz_0hwsdThA00

NEW YORK — New York City is "reassessing" longstanding procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people.

It follows an influx of more than 11,000 asylum seekers who have been bussed from Texas, the mayor's chief counsel said Thursday after touring the city's first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center.

"We are reassessing the city's practices with respect to the right to shelter," Brendan McGuire, the chief counsel, said. "It is important -- because we don't exist in a vacuum -- to reconsider the practices that the city developed that flow from the right to shelter."

McGuire declined to elaborate what, specifically, might need to change but the city's prior practices involving mainly people experiencing homelessness "never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York," Mayor Adams said earlier this week. "We expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward. The city's system is nearing its breaking point."

The comments followed the failure of the city's shelter system to offer beds to 60 men who arrived Monday at the men's intake shelter on E 30 St.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, since early May, has been sending busloads of migrants out of Texas to cities with Democrat leaders, including New York City and Washington, D.C. The Republican governor says he started the busing programs in response to the Biden administration's immigration policies which he claims inadequately secure the border, forcing states like his to bear the brunt of migrant waves.

Officials said Texas authorities have not coordinated with New York officials, meaning that officials are unaware of when buses will arrive or how many individuals will be on the buses.

"They're not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They're not giving us any information, so we're unable to really provide service to the people en route," Adams told ABC affiliate WABC earlier this summer.

The mayor and his chief counsel have each stressed the city is not reneging on the obligation to shelter itself, which the courts have guaranteed for three dozen years.

"There's no ambiguity there, so it's an important distinction. We are not reassessing the right to shelter. We are reassessing [the] practices around the right to shelter," McGuire said.

Homeless advocates aren't so sure and warned the mayor not to end any practice that would force people onto the streets.

"@NYCMayor challenging the right to shelter is dangerous. Without this right tens of thousands of people will be on the street," the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center wrote on Twitter.

Adams announced the opening of New York City's first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center on Thursday.

The center, according to the city, "will support individuals and families who have arrived in New York City on or after January 1, 2022. The center will serve as a central place where newly arrived asylum seekers will receive free and confidential help accessing a variety of important services and resources that will help them integrate and thrive in New York City."

"Our city continues to welcome the thousands of families who have arrived in New York City in the last few months, but, today, we are announcing a one-stop-shop for those seeking asylum to receive free and confidential help accessing the important services and resources that will help them integrate and thrive in New York City," Adams said Thursday.

"We are always willing to work with the City on ways to improve services for anyone in need of shelter, including asylum seekers, so long as any proposal complies with well-established court orders and New York State's Constitution, which require the City to provide homeless individuals and families placement in a safe and accessible shelter," The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless said in a statement Thursday. "We were glad to hear City officials affirming their commitment to those obligations this morning."

ABC News' William Mansell, Briana Alvarado and Kyla Guilfoil contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 271

Daniel Clay
5d ago

oh poor things does anyone else feel bad for him I know I don't. I live on the border I've already had my house vandalized more times than I care to mention my fence cut more times than I care to mention and my truck stolen

Reply(10)
125
Just me
5d ago

Breaking point, that's a laugh! However will they manage?! We've done it here in Texas for a long time. It's about time that sanctuary cities get to be just that.

Reply(7)
92
shannon James
5d ago

Lol! Poor liberal NY! Thousands are walking across the border everyday and no one has cared. Biden has an open border policy. Let the sanctuary cities welcome them and take care of them.

Reply(25)
61
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seeker#Seeking Asylum#Republicans#Breaking Point#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrat
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy