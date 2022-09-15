ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Rejoice": Nick Cannon welcomes baby number nine

By Stephen Iervolino
 5 days ago
Nick Cannon is a dad for the ninth time.

The TV personality took to Instagram with girlfriend LaNisha Cole to announce the arrival of their new baby girl, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

It is Cannon's first baby with Cole; their happy news comes a month after he announced he was expecting baby #10, his third with model Brittany Bell. The pair also have a five-year-old son named Golden "Sagon" and a 19-month old daughter named Powerful Queen.

About his new baby girl, the Wild N' Out star said, "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

He added he was going to "to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice," expressing, "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart."

Nick also commented, "I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."

Cannon, of course, is the dad of twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also has 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion from his relationship with Abby De La Rosa and a one-month-old son named Legend with model Bre Tiesi.

In December 2021, Nick and Alyssa Scott announced that their five-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rejoice#Abc Audio#The Wild N Out#Moroccan#Abc
