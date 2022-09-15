Match 12: Utah (7-4) vs. Colorado (8-2) Thursday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. MT. Match 13: Utah (7-4) vs. Arizona (10-1) Utah Volleyball is set to open Pac-12 Conference play in Salt Lake City this week when it welcomes Colorado and Arizona to the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah and Colorado will kick off conference action this Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. MT. The match will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks, while fans in attendance can receive free Utah phone rings. Utah will then host Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 24, to close out the home stand. The Utes and Wildcats will have first serve at 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Insider. The match will be Utah's diversity and inclusion game, and there will be free stickers on the concourse prior to the match.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO