Salt Lake City, UT

utahutes.com

Utah Volleyball Starts Pac-12 Play Thursday Night Against Colorado, Continues Saturday vs. Arizona

Match 12: Utah (7-4) vs. Colorado (8-2) Thursday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. MT. Match 13: Utah (7-4) vs. Arizona (10-1) Utah Volleyball is set to open Pac-12 Conference play in Salt Lake City this week when it welcomes Colorado and Arizona to the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah and Colorado will kick off conference action this Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. MT. The match will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks, while fans in attendance can receive free Utah phone rings. Utah will then host Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 24, to close out the home stand. The Utes and Wildcats will have first serve at 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Insider. The match will be Utah's diversity and inclusion game, and there will be free stickers on the concourse prior to the match.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

#13 Utah Football Opens Pac-12 Play At Arizona State

The No. 13 University of Utah Football team will open conference play on the road, taking on Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Tempe, Ariz. The Utes will kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN. FOLLOW ALONG. Fans can get behind the scenes views and live updates during...
TEMPE, AZ
utahutes.com

Kyle Whittingham Weekly Press Conference: Arizona State

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham held his weekly press conference on Monday, meeting with members of the media inside the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center. Selected quotes from Coach Whittingham can be seen below. The full press conference video is available...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

#14 Utah Football Wins 35-7 Over San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Football team held San Diego State scoreless for the three of the four quarters tonight in a sold-out Rice-Eccles Stadium, beating the Aztecs 35-7. Utah improved to 2-1 on the season as they head into conference play. Utah finished the game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Women’s Soccer Drops Heartbreaker to #25 BYU

PROVO, Utah – Despite a season-high seven saves for Evie Vitali and the first goal in the collegiate career of Ryann Cull, the University of Utah women's soccer team suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat at the hands of the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday night at South Field.
PROVO, UT

