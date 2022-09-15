Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
‘Honestly? It saved my life’: Madison County Veterans Court honors another set of successful grads
Edwardsville, IL — Madison County’s Veterans Court on Wednesday honored its newest group of graduates – three combat veterans who received praise from the court for using the program’s resources to get their lives back on track. The goal of Madison County’s innovative Veterans Court is...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Employment and Training Awarded $7,500 AmerenCares Grant
WOOD RIVER — Madison County receives a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department. Ameren Illinois awarded Employment and Training a $7,500 AmerenCares grant to help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post-pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs, etc.
edglentoday.com
MEPRD Awards $3 Million In Grant Funding For Local Park, Trail Projects
MADISON AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES – The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) is delighted to announce that its Board of Directors has approved $3 million in grant awards for 20 local park and trail projects located in Madison and St. Clair Counties, Ill. The grants, which were awarded under the MEPRD Park and Trail Grant Program, will assist local and county agencies, municipalities, park districts, and transit districts in the Metro East with developing or improving public parks, regional trails, and recreation facilities.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Connor endorses Jennifer Korte for State Representative
EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy and candidate for Sheriff Jeff Connor is endorsing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District based on her strong support for law enforcement. “It is imperative we have people serving in Springfield who are willing to take a stand in support of law enforcement,”...
edglentoday.com
Moran Economic Development Welcomes Emily Calderon, AICP, to Team as Senior Planner
EDWARDSVILLE - Moran Economic Development announced today the addition of Emily Calderon as Senior Planner. Calderon is certified with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and specializes in leading complex development projects and creating partnerships that serve the greater community. “We are thrilled to have Emily join our growing...
Days after 3 St. Louis Public Schools students were shot, superintendent speaks up
ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis Public School students - two 16-year-olds and a 9-year-old - were shot between Sunday and Monday this week. One of the teens died. That prompted a powerful and stern message from Superintendent Kelvin Adams at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 school board meeting. "I'm...
St. Louis American
Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis
The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot
An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
advantagenews.com
Planning underway for Alton Halloween Parade
An annual Riverbend tradition will be rolling through the streets of downtown Alton on October 31, and preparations are underway for the annual Alton Halloween Parade. The parade usually brings thousands of people to its route along Broadway. This year’s parade marshal will be chosen in a week or so,...
KMOV
Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
edglentoday.com
S.M. Wilson Completes New $11.2 Million R.P. Lumber Center In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed the new $11.2 million R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility provides year-round ice skating, exercise and other recreational activities. The new facility answers the growing demand for “ice time” in the region for hockey, figure skating and recreational skate use. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. Chiodini Architects was the architect. G & W Engineering Corporation was the building engineer. B32 Engineering Group was the ice rink engineer.
Police respond to prank call at Roosevelt High School
An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon at Roosevelt High School in south St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Linda Jeanetta Dunham
Linda Jeanetta Dunham, age 65 of Caseyville, IL, born May 16, 1957, in Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence. Linda was a Collinsville High School graduate. She was a real estate investor, and enjoyed her flowers, camping, and traveling. She was the caretaker for her mother, Iris, when she became sick.
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
edglentoday.com
Mary Jane Theisen
Mary Jane Theisen, 71, died at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 27, 1951, in Richmond Heights, MO, she was the daughter of William and Edna (Coleman) Boekesch. Surviving is her daughter, Jessica Spring Inniss, of St. Louis, MO, and her sister, Jeanne (Kirchman) Clark, of Freeburg, IL., as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Kevin Neil Theisen, her sister, Kay Suzanne (Kirchman) Walt, of St. Louis, MO, and her brother, Robert William Boekesch, of St. Louis, MO. Information regarding the time and place of the memorial service is still pending. An online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
mymoinfo.com
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
advantagenews.com
PHOTOS: Alton 28, Belleville West 7 at Bob Goalby Field in Belleville
Alton High School's football team got its first win of the 2022 season on Friday night. Alton High head football coach David Parker spoke with Nick Darr after the game:. Your browser does not support the audio element.
edglentoday.com
Local 618 Clothing Designers, Brandy Smith And Kelly Schlechte, To Show Off Their Designs At The Art Of Fashion Show In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theater will celebrate “The Art of Fashion” on Saturday, September 24th. This will be the 9th annual Art of Fashion runway show and it will showcase the fashions of 12+ Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs, and curators. Two Edwardsville moms, Brandy Smith, and Kelly Schlechte, are especially excited to participate.
