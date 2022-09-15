Mary Jane Theisen, 71, died at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 27, 1951, in Richmond Heights, MO, she was the daughter of William and Edna (Coleman) Boekesch. Surviving is her daughter, Jessica Spring Inniss, of St. Louis, MO, and her sister, Jeanne (Kirchman) Clark, of Freeburg, IL., as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Kevin Neil Theisen, her sister, Kay Suzanne (Kirchman) Walt, of St. Louis, MO, and her brother, Robert William Boekesch, of St. Louis, MO. Information regarding the time and place of the memorial service is still pending. An online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO