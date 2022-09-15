Rookie pacer Saleem in Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan picked uncapped fast bowler Mohammad Saleem and recalled allrounder Qais Ahmad and batter Darwish Rasooli for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ahmad has played just two Twenty20s for Afghanistan and was not at the Asia Cup where the team reached the Super 4 stage. However, Ahmad forced his way into the squad after picking up 14 wickets in Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League, and has experience of playing in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Rasooli made his T20 debut against Bangladesh in March but missed the Asia Cup due to a finger injury.

“We are happy to have (Rasooli) available,” chief selector Noor Malikzai said in a statement on Thursday. “He has demonstrated good glimpses in the Shpageeza Cricket League and offers an additional batting option to our middle order.”

Afghanistan is in Group 1 with Australia, England, New Zealand and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers. It will open its campaign against England at Perth on Oct. 22.

___

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveed-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports