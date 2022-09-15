ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rookie pacer Saleem in Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan picked uncapped fast bowler Mohammad Saleem and recalled allrounder Qais Ahmad and batter Darwish Rasooli for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ahmad has played just two Twenty20s for Afghanistan and was not at the Asia Cup where the team reached the Super 4 stage. However, Ahmad forced his way into the squad after picking up 14 wickets in Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League, and has experience of playing in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Rasooli made his T20 debut against Bangladesh in March but missed the Asia Cup due to a finger injury.

“We are happy to have (Rasooli) available,” chief selector Noor Malikzai said in a statement on Thursday. “He has demonstrated good glimpses in the Shpageeza Cricket League and offers an additional batting option to our middle order.”

Afghanistan is in Group 1 with Australia, England, New Zealand and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers. It will open its campaign against England at Perth on Oct. 22.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveed-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani.

The Associated Press

G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
WORLD
The Associated Press

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
POLITICS
BBC

Asad Rauf: Former international umpire dies aged 66

Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013. Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire...
SPORTS
